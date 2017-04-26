Sorry shoppers, Kroger will be doing away with this beloved discount in May

The rumors that have been working their way through the grocery store aisles are true: Kroger is discontinuing Senior Day.
Felix Turner, a public relations manager with Kroger, said in an email Wednesday all Kroger stores within the Atlanta division, which includes stores in Beaufort County, will end the senior discount program next month.
“Kroger is committed to creating an exceptional shopping experience for all our customers,” he said. “As part of that commitment, we have lowered prices, again, on thousands of products throughout the store. As a result, we are discontinuing a smaller targeted discount program — Senior Day.”
The 5 percent discount available to customers age 60 and older on Wednesdays at the Shelter Cove Towne Center Kroger on Hilton Head Island and Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Belfair Towne Village Kroger in Bluffton will end May 17.
Kroger has begun alerting customers who use this discount of the change, according to Felix.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
