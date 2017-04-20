Man who says he’s terrified of mosquitoes opens mosquito-killing business in Beaufort County

Beaufort County residents will have a new mosquito service available just in time for summer.
Army veteran Greg Polster said he officially opened his branch of Mosquito Joe April 10 to service Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and the northern tip of Savannah and Pooler.
Polster, who said he’s terrified of mosquitoes, discovered the franchise through the Boots to Business program, which helps veterans start on career paths after being discharged.
“There’s no shortage of mosquitoes in the Lowcountry,” he said. “(Mosquito Joe) has great potential, great expansion, just something I could put in all of my energy into.”
