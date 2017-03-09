This weeks horoscope says ... Pisces will open on Hilton Head Island in a few days

Pisces Seafood, Sushi & Steak will celebrate its grand opening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 13 at 841 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island.
The new restaurant will replace Hugo’s Seafood & Steakhouse, which closed at the location Dec. 1, 2016. Dinner will be served Monday through Saturday, according to a news release. Glenn Bradley, general manager, said happy hour and early bird specials will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with nightly specials featuring local fish in season.
“We’ve had actually a little poster outside the restaurant saying ‘opening soon,’” he said. “Now to actually have a sign out there saying ‘grand opening’ ... is exciting.”
Former Hugo’s head chef Sergio Zumaya is one of the new co-owners. Bradley said Pisces will honor gift certificates some customers purchased before Hugo’s closing and assured fans of the old restaurant can still order some of its popular dishes on the Pisces menu, such as crab stuffed flounder and honey pecan chicken.
“We probably have 40 different entree dishes so it’s an extensive menu,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
