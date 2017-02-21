Looking for a job? Check out these local places that are hiring

Brush off those resumes.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, through its S.C. Works Beaufort Career Center and Walterboro Career Center, has five hiring events planned through the end of the month.
▪ Kroger is seeking baggers, cashiers, grocery clerks, deli and bakery clerks and meat clerks. Apply in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at 164 Castle Rock Road in Beaufort.
▪ The South Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for corrections officers and food service specialists. Apply in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at 1085 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro.
▪ NTB Tire and Service Centers is hiring auto service technicians. Apply in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at 164 Castle Rock Road in Beaufort.
▪ Kroger is seeking baggers, cashiers, grocery clerks, deli and bakery clerks and meat clerks. Apply in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at 164 Castle Rock Road in Beaufort.
▪ Universal Distributors is seeking production workers. Apply in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at 1085 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro.
Veterans are encouraged to apply. Applications can be found here.
