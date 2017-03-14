On immigration: Now is the time to build bridges rather than walls

1:24 ‘Local cops, local laws’: Beaufort protest targets immigration enforcement plan Pause

0:49 Love, honks and 'thumbs down' at Bluffton immigration task force protest

0:47 Hurricane Matthew: Do the downed trees bother the tourists?

1:30 Chilly spring on Hilton Head is still ‘much better than Cincinnati’

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

2:38 Pool Bar Jim shows how to make a Daufuskie Freeze

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:36 Pat Conroy taught me about Beaufort's beauty

4:24 Cypress Wetlands brings wild habitat to urban setting