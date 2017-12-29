These Hilton Head-area restaurants have been invited to New York main stage event

Andrew Carmines — owner of Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks —will wake up early in the morning on Feb. 5 to harvest fresh oysters from the waters of Hilton Head Island.
By 8 a.m. that Monday, he plans to have more than 800 oysters packed in the back of a rented Suburban on its way to New York City.
The southern oyster, often snubbed by northern foodies, will be served fresh at the “The Beard House” in Greenwich Village during an event created specifically to showcase the culinary arts scene of Hilton Head Island.
It is an event put on by the James Beard Foundation, which annually awards what is commonly referred to as the “Pulitzer Prizes of culinary arts.”
“The foundation is the be-all-and-end-all in pushing the boundaries of what food is, and it motivates people to be adventurous and dedicated to the craft,” Carmines said Friday. “For a lot of chefs, this is a dream come true.”
Carmines along with Clayton Rollison of Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, Chris Carge of Poseidon, Brandon Carter of FARM, Tim Nelson of Beach House, and Nick Unangst of the SERG Restaurant Group have all been invited for the one-night event at the foundation.
The event — named “Hilton Head surf and sand” — is an opportunity to bring positive attention to the island’s food scene, Carmines said.
“It is really one of those things where the reality hasn’t quite set in yet,” Carmines said. “There will be a lot of mainstream media there. It is a great honor.”
Showcasing Hilton Head’s oysters at peak season also is a plus, Carmines said.
“I would put our oysters up against oysters anywhere, especially in the winter time when they are at the best,” he said. “We have the right balance of salt and minerals in the water at that time.”
The event will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $135 for members and $175 for the public.
For more information call 212-627-2308.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
