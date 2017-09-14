Like Lowcountry-influenced food? Popular Charleston restaurant plans Savannah location

Husk, known for its Appalachian and Lowcountry inspired cuisine, plans to open on Oglethorpe Avenue in December, a press release from the company said.
The restaurant’s first location opened in Charleston in 2010 and second in Nashville in 2013.
Husk chefs work with local farmers to stay true to the concept of sustainable and locally sourced dining, the release states.
The company also plans to open another Husk location in Greenville in October.
The restaurant is owned by the Neighborhood Dining Group which also operates McCrady’s, McCrady’s Tavern, Minero in Charleston and Minero Atlanta, the release says.
Husk chef and partner Sean Brock won the James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast” in 2010 and is a four-time finalist for Outstanding Chef, according to the release. His cookbook — “Heritage” — is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2015 “American Cooking” James Beard Award. He has also competed on the television show “Iron Chef America” and hosted Season 2 of “The Mind of a Chef”.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments