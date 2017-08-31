The Club Seats Grille owner’s favorite is the Beef n Cheddar gourmet grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onions, roast beef, cheddar cheese and au jus. The new gastropub is located on the north end of Hilton Head Island.
The Club Seats Grille owner’s favorite is the Beef n Cheddar gourmet grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onions, roast beef, cheddar cheese and au jus. The new gastropub is located on the north end of Hilton Head Island. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
The Club Seats Grille owner’s favorite is the Beef n Cheddar gourmet grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onions, roast beef, cheddar cheese and au jus. The new gastropub is located on the north end of Hilton Head Island. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Food & Drink

New restaurant on Hilton Head Island is serving up gourmet grilled cheeses

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 31, 2017 3:37 PM

Beef and Cheddar, Philly Cheese Steak along with Chicken and Gouda are some of the gourmet grilled cheeses found on the menu of Hilton Head Island’s newest restaurant.

Club Seats Grille opened quietly with friends and family Wednesday, restaurant co-owner Rob Hummel said Thursday.

Along with grilled cheeses, the restaurant offers skillet melts, including steak and feta and Palmetto blackened shrimp.

Menu prices range from $9 to $16 with seafood melts being the most expensive item.

Hummel said the new gastropub, a part of the Cheap Seats restaurant group, will serve food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The restaurant is at 2600 Main St. in the former “Bowling Center.” About 3,500 square feet of the center has been renovated for the restaurant.

Cheap Seats restaurant group opened Cheap Seats Tavern on Hilton Head in 2010. It was followed by Cheap Seats Tavern 2 in Bluffton in 2015 and Cheap Seats Riverwalk in Ridgeland in January.

For more information, call 843-363-2582.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  