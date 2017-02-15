Excited for Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival? Check out the full schedule here

The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, an expanded week of culinary and beverage activities on Hilton Head Island, will celebrate its 10th anniversary from Feb. 20-26.
Below is the official schedule for the Seafood Festival:
Feb. 20-24
Lowcountry Seafood Experiences on the Water & Educational Sessions
Feb. 23
Coastal Culinary & Heritage Dinner at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort
5:30 p.m.: VIP meet and greet with Chef Frank Lee and Gullah singer Marlena Smalls
6:30–9:30 p.m.: Music from the Martin Lesch, Maggie and Jackson Evans Trio
A collaboration with the Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration and the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program showcasing Gullah Geechee Chef BJ Dennis from Charleston, Seafood Watch Blue Ribbon Task Force chefs Matthew Beaudin (Monterey Bay Aquarium), William Dissen (The Market Place, Asheville), Nico Romo (Charleston), author and chef Frank Lee from Charleston, along with chefs from Savannah and Hilton Head. The evening will explore African influence on coastal cuisine from South Carolina to Louisiana.
Feb. 24
Pig Pickin’ & Oyster Roast from 6–9 p.m. at Waddell Mariculture Center
Award-winning local and celebrity guest chefs and some of the South’s pitmasters and chefs at this event include Bryan Furman, Kenny Gilbert and Orchid Paulmeier. Guests can enjoy local oysters, whole hogs, chicken, Brunswick stew and more. Wash it all down with limitless brews, wines, signature cocktails and music by the Asheville-based bluegrass band Town Mountain. The event will feature a live auction and wine and whiskey pull. New this year is the HHI Seafood Festival People’s Choice Cocktail Competition, in which guests get to vote for their favorite cocktail from the area’s bartenders in the five official spirit categories.
Feb. 25
Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Shelter Cove Park
The family-friendly headlining event features area restaurants/chefs serving up seafood specialties and other cuisine, a kids zone, new artisan market, chef cooking demonstration stage and more. Participating restaurants include the Black Marlin, The Crazy Crab, Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, B’s Cracklin’ BBQ, Bluffton Oyster Company Seafood House, The Old Oyster Factory, Poseidon Coastal Cuisine & Rooftop Bar, Red Fish, Skull Creek Boathouse, American Culinary Federation and more. Live music by Deas-Guyz and Town Mountain. Adult admission is $7 at the gate; kids 10 and younger are free. Food/beverage tickets available for purchase separately.
Cooking Demo Stage Schedule, presented by “Eat It and Like It,” Atlanta Magazine and Jacksonville Magazine:
12:30–1:30 p.m.: Orchid Paulmeier, executive chef/partner, One Hot Mama’s, Hilton Head Island, “Ginger & soy shrimp skewers over Carolina gold cashew pineapple fried rice”
2–3 p.m.: BJ Dennis, Gullah Geechee Culinary Artist, Charleston, “A Taste of Gullah”
3:30–4:30 p.m.: Clayton Rollison, executive chef/owner, The Lucky Rooster, Hilton Head Island, “pickled shrimp with rice and pea salad”
Music Stage Schedule, presented by The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette:
11:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m.: Deas-Guyz
2:45–5 p.m.: Town Mountain Band
VIP Lounge: $49 includes catered and unlimited spirits, wines and beer, adult admission to Seafood Festival; additional 15 food/beverage booth tasting tickets
Feb. 26
Pop-up Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks with Gullah singer Marlena Smalls
The grand finale with Gullah friends to help celebrate island heritage with active culinary stations, including seafood, raw bar, meat lover and vegetarian selections. Tickets include champagne, mimosas, bloody mary bar, spirits tastings, beers and more — and some famous Gullah gospel music.
Details: www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com
