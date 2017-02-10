Callawassie Island named among The Knot magazine’s Best of Weddings winners

The Knot magazine has announced Callawassie Island as a 2016 winner in Best of Weddings contest, an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot.
This is the fourth year Callawassie Island has been selected for The Knot Best of Weddings.
In 2016, only 2 percent of the 250,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed almost 1 million reviews from couples across the various vendor categories, including venues. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding planning professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to “inspire, plan and pull off their own unique wedding.”
Comments