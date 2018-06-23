Katie Arrington, Lowcountry lawmaker, seriously injured in wreck

Katie Arrington, a representative in the State House for the Lowcountry and a U.S. congressional candidate, was seriously injured in a fatal car wreck last night..





Arrington, who upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the SC district 1 Republican primary, was traveling with a friend on Highway 17 when a driver traveling in the wrong lane collided with the vehicle Arrington was in. The following statement was released Saturday morning via her Twitter account:

"Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning.

Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction - northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 - struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend.

Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon.

Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint. Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks.

As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family.

And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon.

As her family asked last night, Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased's family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend."

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.





The driver of the vehicle that collided with Arrington's car was killed on the scene, according to Mount Pleasant's WCBD.





Sanford was defeated by Arrington in this month's primary. Arrington was supported in a last-minute tweet by President Donald Trump after spending most of her campaign saying Sanford was too critical of the president.

"Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident," Sanford posted Saturday morning on Twitter.

Arrington will face Democrat Joe Cunningham in November's election for the state's 1st Congressional District. Cunningham was among those posting messages of support for Arrington on social media Saturday morning.

"Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington," Cunningham tweeted. "Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us."

The Associated Press contributed. This is a developing story and will be updated.