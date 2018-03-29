Watch this Lowcountry alligator take a leisurely stroll across a Bluffton golf course

Bill Rickett filmed an alligator strolling across the 13th hole at Eagles Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C., on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Lowcountry alligators are on the move as they prepare for mating season, which typically lasts April-June.
Bill Rickett Ashley Jean Reese
How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. Here is a simple technique for for making them in the 1970s from the Byzantine Sisters of St. Basil.

Sharks devour dead whale off Georgia coast

This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.