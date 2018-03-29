Watch this Lowcountry alligator take a leisurely stroll across a Bluffton golf course
Bill Rickett filmed an alligator strolling across the 13th hole at Eagles Pointe Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C., on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Lowcountry alligators are on the move as they prepare for mating season, which typically lasts April-June.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men after a shooting injured three people outside Mickey's Pub and Grill on Hilton Head Island Wednesday. One of the men fired into the crowd while the other fought a patron, police say.
A huge rattlesnake was spotted in a field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday. This video of the snake was captured by eyewitness Lindsey Nilsen. The animal was identified as an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, according to Action News Jax.
Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. Here is a simple technique for for making them in the 1970s from the Byzantine Sisters of St. Basil.
Weston Patrie was tased after resisting arrest for jumping into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. His younger brother Luke then jumped the fence and "tackled" an officer, police say. The officer's body cam captured what happened next.
This video from late February 2018 documents the discovery of a humpback whale carcass nearly 30 miles off Cumberland Island, and how sharks -- including some large great whites -- quickly scavenged the 28-foot-long whale until little was left.