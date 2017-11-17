‘People can think what they want to think’ about USC not going to White House, Staley says

More Videos

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

Pause
Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 1:50

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police. 17:06

Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police.

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

  • Dawn Staley says “people can think what they want” about White House non-visit

    South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley addresses the team’s invitation to the White House and their reasons for not going.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley addresses the team’s invitation to the White House and their reasons for not going. ghadley@thestate.com
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley addresses the team’s invitation to the White House and their reasons for not going. ghadley@thestate.com

Latest News

‘People can think what they want to think’ about USC not going to White House, Staley says

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 17, 2017 03:16 PM

Months of rumors and drama ended Friday as President Donald Trump hosted Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House.

The South Carolina women’s basketball team practiced in the Carolina Coliseum in preparation for a Sunday matchup against Wofford.

When asked why she was not in Washington, D.C., with other NCAA champions, USC head coach Dawn Staley simply responded, “Because I’m here practicing.”

But the situation between Staley and the Trump White House has been anything but simple since the Gamecocks won their first national championship in April. And while Staley repeatedly said she wants to move past the whole thing, it continued to be a controversial topic all the way until this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In June, as Staley and her team celebrated, she said she would make the traditional trip to Washington, D.C. like every other women’s hoops champion since 1983, despite the Trump administration’s high-profile clashes with other sports teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Then, in September, Staley told the Associated Press that she had never received an invitation and expressed confusion because other championship teams had already received theirs despite winning their titles after the Gamecocks. Former South Carolina Governor and current United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley then stepped in to say USC would get an invite in the fall.

As practice for the 2017-2018 season began, however, Staley said she was no longer worrying about a White House invite, instead focusing on the year ahead. She did not say at the time whether Haley’s promised invite ever came.

On Thursday night, after the Gamecocks defeated Clemson on the road, Staley released a statement saying the White House had finally extended an invitation to Friday’s festivities, which are for NCAA champions of many different sports, but that South Carolina would not be able to attend as it prepared for Sunday’s game.

“We did hear from the White House about attending (Friday’s) event, but we will not be able to attend,” Staley’s statement read. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

On Friday at practice, Staley said she had received the invitation “maybe two weeks ago,” just as South Carolina was preparing for its opening exhibition against Coker.

Between then and Thursday’s statement, the Gamecocks traveled to College Park, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., to face the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 13.

However, Staley brushed aside questions Friday about whether observers should consider the team not going to the White House a political statement.

“I can’t speak on what other people think. People can think what they want to think,” Staley said. “I’m here concentrating on my team and getting better.”

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up? 0:34

Sex charges in South Carolina: How do the numbers add up?

Pause
Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison 1:50

This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:37

Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police. 17:06

Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police.

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco 7:15

SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want. 0:48

2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

  • 6 Holiday foods you shouldn't feed to your pet

    The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why.

6 Holiday foods you shouldn't feed to your pet

View More Video