Man ‘huffed’ dozen Dust Off cans near Bluffton Wal-Mart, police say

Responding to a possible overdose Friday morning, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the side of Bluffton’s Wal-Mart and found a man surrounded by 12 cans of Dust Off, according to a Sheriff’s Office police report filed Sunday.
Sitting on a bench beside the building, the man appeared to be under the influence of an inhalant, but became more coherent as he spoke with police. He denied treatment from EMS, according to the report.
The man told police he bought all of the cans around midnight and spent the next seven and a half hours inhaling them, the report said.
The man also told police he had been sober for two months, but had since relapsed. Police arrested the man for huffing and transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the report said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
