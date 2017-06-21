Seized SC school district sues to block state takeover

A rural South Carolina school district is suing in hopes of derailing the state school chief’s plan to take over the district.
Allendale County School District has filed a lawsuit in the S.C. Supreme Court to block the state from seizing control of the district’s operations, arguing the takeover is unconstitutional.
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that she would take over the district Monday, stripping the locally elected school board of its management authority.
Spearman said a temporary state law, or proviso, tacked on to the state’s annual spending bill gave her the authority to seize a school district when its schools fail to improve, among other reasons. Each year, several programs get enacted or continued through provisos in the state budget.
Allendale disagrees.
The temporary budget proviso Spearman cited has nothing to do with the state budget and, therefore, violates a rule requiring legislation be about a single subject, the district’s lawsuit and attorney Carl Solomon say.
Solomon added: The S.C. Department of Education already had state law it could use to take over a school district, as it did in 1999 when it seized Allendale the first time. That law has built-in checks and balances that Spearman is able to avoid.
“It allows her to not have to abide by laws that are currently on the books, which we believe is unconstitutional,” he said.
Spearman defended her decision in a statement Wednesday, saying she declared a state of emergency in the district to address “cases of gross mismanagement and to protect South Carolina’s most valuable resource, our children.”
“Providing a high quality education to our students is far too important to the future of our state to wait for an extensive bureaucratic process or to allow resistance from adults who would like to maintain the unacceptable status quo,” Spearman said.
“I welcome a review by the S.C. Supreme Court, but will continue to use any tools at my disposal to ensure that we are providing every student the opportunities needed to be successful. The time for action in the Allendale County School District is now."
Spearman said Monday taking over the district was not her first choice. She offered the district a chance to agree on a plan for improving the district, but Allendale school board did not sign on.
The decision also came after the board refused to let Spearman speak at a May board meeting where she planned to present information about the district’s performance.
