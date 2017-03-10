Real Estate News & Notes

Diamond Realty welcomes John Beal
John Beal has joined Diamond Realty and Property Management as a broker associate as manager of business development.
Beal previously held a real estate license for more than 10 years with Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties and RE/MAX Island Realty. He will lead the company’s growth through business acquisitions, agent recruiting, new agent sales training, and as a marketing specialist.
Diamond Realty is a real estate and long-term rental company serving Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Okatie and Pooler, Ga. The company office is located at 18A Palmetto Way in Bluffton. For more information, go to www.diamondrealtyhiltonhead.com or call 843-706-7368
Collins Group welcomes new staff members
Collins Group Realty welcomes two new staff members and moves another to meet growing client and business opportunities.
Vicki Collins will take over the role of office manager at the company’s Bluffton office in support of the agency’s mainland specialists as well as serve as an assitant to the company’s marketing manager.
Dawn Hoffman, the current office manager at the agency’s Bluffton location, will become a Listings Coordinator at the company’s Hilton Head Island office.
Taylor Standen, joins the agency as a listings coordinator where she will work with processing, logistics and marketing of properties listed for sale on Hilton Head Island.
Collins Group Realty has offices in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. The firm specializes in residential real estate sales of homes, villas and homesites. For more information, go to www.collinsgrouprealty.com.
▪ Superior Heating & Air of Bluffton recently opened a third location in the Lake Oconee/Eatonton, Ga., area. The family owned company currently oversees offices throughout South Carolina and Georgia. For more information, go to www.superiorairinc.com or call 888-978-3525.
Email real estate events and new agent information to cfitzpatrick@islandpacket.com by noon on Thursday for Sunday publication.
