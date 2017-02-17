Real Estate News & Notes

New agents join Weichert
Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties recently welcomed 4 to the agency’s sales team.
Tina Carroll moved to the Lowcountry in 2015. She will work out of the company’s Hilton Head Island office and can be reached at 843-816-6137.
Jennie Page is involved in the Chamber of Commerce and Marine Corps Community Services. She will work out of the company’s Beaufort office and can be reached at 843-473-0109.
Nic Quinones moved to Hilton Head Island in 2014. He became a Realtor in 2017 and is a member of the Hilton Head Island Association of Realtors. He works out of the Bluffton office and can be reached at 440-506-8831.
Darren Yost has more than 16 years of experience in local, regional and national sales, marketing and management experience. He received a degree from Miami University of Ohio and from Xavier University. He can can be reached at 843-505-7784.
Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties has offices on Hilton Head Island, in Bluffton, Beaufort and in Sun City Hilton Head. For more information, go to www.weichertcp.com.
Charter One welcomes two
Charter One Realty recently welcomed Marian Schaffer and Phil Porter to the agency’s team.
Schaffer joined the team as an associate broker and agent. She founded SoutheastDiscovery.com in 2004, a company that focuses on the Southeast region’s real estate marketplace to help guide retirees and second-home buyers with their real estate search. Schaffer has a South Carolina broker’s license and a Illinois managing broker’s license. She can be reached at 847-367-8773 or Marian@SoutheastDiscovery.com.
Porter joined the Charter One Realty team as a broker associate. He will partner with Realtor Brad Wilson to form the Wilson-Porter Team and will work out of the company’s North office at 81 Main St., Suite 202, on Hilton Head Island. The Wilson-Porter Team has more than 55 years of real estate experience. Porter can be reached at 843-384-0123.
Charter One Realty has 10 offices throughout the Lowcountry. For more information, go to www.charteronerealty.com.
Eavenson joins Front Light Building
The Front Light Building Company of Bluffton recently welcomed Lindsey Eavenson as director of construction.
Eavenson is a licensed residential contractor and will be in charge of day-to-day construction activities for the company. She has experience in historic renovations, rapid production models, and semi-custom homes. She is a member of the NWIC, NIHB, ULI and HBA.
Front Light Building Company is dedicated to creating living environments that promote healthy, meaningful and engaging lifestyles. For more information, go to www.frontlightbuildingco.com.
Kelly Weber named Chamber ambassador
Realtor Kelly Weber of Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties was named ambassador to the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Considered the goodwill arm of the Beaufort Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors work year-round to actively promote the benefits of membership and facilitate networking among members. They are also tasked with encouraging meaningful participation and involvement in Chamber programs and conveying member needs, questions and concerns to Chamber staff.
Weber has worked at Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties since 2016. For more information, go to www.weichertcp.com.
Bachmann returns to RE/MAX Island Realty
Realtor Bonnie Bachmann recently returned to RE/MAX Island Realty.
Bachmann is originally from New York City and has more than 30 years of experience. She has lived in the Lowcountry since 1989 and can be reached at 843-684-3345 or BonnieBRealtor@gmail.com.
ERA Evergreen expands to Savannah
ERA Evergreen Real Estate has merged with Live Love Savannah Realty and expanded into the Savannah real estate market.
Broker Julie Turner Farmer will head the new ERA Evergreen Savannah office, located at 7395 Hodgson Memorial Drive. ERA Evergreen Real Estate has offices in Bluffton, Beaufort, and on Hilton Head Island.
“It has become more and more prevalent for people to live in one area and work in another. And for that reason, our agents want to ensure we offer our clients a full range of real estate services and locations,” said Michael Gonzalez, ERA Evergreen’s Owner/Broker.
For more information, go to www.eraevergreen.com or call 843-842-4400. The Savannah office can be reached at 912-341-6601.
▪ Daniella Squicquero, a real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers, has earned the Pricing Strategy Advisor certification from the National Association of Realtors. With the certification, Squicquero becomes the Lowcountry’s only certified Pricing Strategy Advisor in the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island area.
▪ Ken Oliver of Dunes Real Estate was named the company’s Top Listing Agent, Top Selling Agent, and Top Producing Agent for 2016. Oliver has received top company honors the last 31 years. He can be reached at 843-816-0167 or ken@ken-oliver.com.
▪ Chip Collins with Collins Group Realty has earned the Million Dollar Guild recognition owned by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The Million Dollar Guild recognizes residential real estate professionals who have demonstrated experience and proficiency in working with affluent customers. Collins can be reached at 843-341-6300 or chip@collinsgrouprealty.com.
▪ Wallace Thomas with Century 21 Carolina Realty in Beaufort recently completed a buyers sales strategy course and specialized listing course for residential real estate professionals. The courses were conducted by the Council of Residential Specialists of The National Association of Realtors.
▪ The Clemson Extension Service in Beaufort and Jasper counties is holding its annual tree sale fundraiser, offering a variety of fruit and ornamental trees and shrubs. Proceeds benefit 4-H programs in Beaufort and Jasper counties. For more information and to order, contact Venus Manigo Clayton at 843- 255-6060 or vmanigo@clemson.edu.
▪ Charter One Realty recently joined the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate network. The network has more than 130,000 real estate professionals and features listing from more than 70 countries. The invitation-only network extends membership opportunities to high-end real estate brokers and firms that list and sell in the top 10 percent of their market. Additionally, the firm must demonstrate expertise in the marketing of luxury properties. For more information, go to www.charteronerealty.com.
