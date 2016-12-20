Real Estate

December 20, 2016 11:17 AM

Honoring excellence: Annual LightHouse Awards recognize Lowcountry’s best builders

By Meg James

Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association

Nearly 300 people attended the 17th annual LightHouse Awards to learn who judges selected as the Lowcountry’s most talented builders. The gala, which is put on by the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association and presented by SunTrust Mortgage, took place Friday evening at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island.

“The LightHouse Awards is truly like the Academy Awards for our local building industry. It gives builders the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work, talent and vision they put forward in building some of the most remarkable homes found in this area and beyond,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards program since its inception. “We are so blessed as a community to have such imaginative architects, quality builders and exceptional craftsmen.”

First held in 1999, the LightHouse Awards are presented annually to builder members of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association for the demonstration of quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry.

This year, 32 builders, including remodelers, custom builders and semi-custom builders, submitted 76 qualifying entries and competed for awards in best bath, best kitchen, best exterior and best overall, best full remodel, and best partial remodel.

In addition, a number of newly created sales and marketing awards were given, including, best brochure, best logo, best company website, best interior design, best home architectural design, and builder lender of the year. Entry submissions were up more than more than up 80 percent from 2011, in line with the area’s economic recovery.

The construction cost of this year’s remodeled or newly built home entries ranged from $250,000 to $3.35 million. Each award was subdivided into categories so that homes in similar price ranges and construction types competed against one another.

Twelve judges were welcomed to Hilton Head Island in mid-September to judge the construction quality of each home entered. The 2016 panel included builders, remodelers, architects and other industry professionals from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Split into four teams, the judges spent two full days visiting entries from Hilton Head to Fripp Island.

Six additional judges, all construction and real estate sales and marketing professionals, were later enlisted to judge the sales and marketing categories. In many instances, the separation between runner-up and winner was a fraction of a point.

Master of Ceremony Monty Jett announced award winners as attendees followed along to a visual presentation of entry homes and features. All Home Builders Association members who participated in the design and construction of each home were recognized at the gala, including building industry professionals, subcontractors and suppliers. Winners received marble obelisk awards representing lighthouses.

“For many of these builders, after spending 12 to 15 months or longer working on a project, where even the smallest detail could impact the overall outcome, the LightHouse Awards symbolize one of the highest of career honors, and is a true testament to their vision and talent,” Monroe said.

Led by Monroe, the 2016 LightHouse Awards Committee included Chris Cleland of Cleland Site Prep; RoniLynn Greenhalge of Superior Heating & Air; Deborah Karambelas of Karambelas Enterprises; Jenny Ladutko of J. Banks Design; Deb Monroe of LowCountry Home Magazine; Bryan Mudrak of More Space Place; Richard Spiehs of SunTrust Mortgage; Scott Stilwell of SunTrust Mortgage; and Beverly Thompson of LowCountry Home Magazine.

In addition to SunTrust Mortgage, other sponsors included Beach Properties of Hilton Head, Cleland Site Prep, Ecofoam Insulation and Coatings, Hilton Head Monthly, LowCountry Home Magazine, More Space Place, Palmetto Electric Cooperative, and The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette.

Special thanks also went to Click Event Production, Custom Audio Video, Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet, Monty Jett, WSAV, Rob Kaufman Photography, Show Services, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island and The Greenery.

Best Overall

Full remodel

Category 1: Simpson Construction

Category 2: Hammerhead Custom Builders

Category 3: Esposito Construction

Category 4: Advantage Building

Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group

Category 6: Brighton Builders

Custom homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: Lyle Construction

Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes

Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Category 7: Willow Tree Low Country Homes

Jerry Davis Custom Homes,

Category 8: Boshaw Residential

Category 9: Boshaw Residential

Category 10: H2 Builders

Category 11: Lyle Construction

Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 13: Reclamation by Design

Category 14: Reclamation By Design

Category 15: Reminiscent Homes

Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes;

Reminiscent Homes

Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 18: H2 Builders

Category 19: Simpson Construction

Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.

Category 21: Pinckney Brothers

Category 22: Simpson Construction

Partial remodel

Category 1: Boshaw Residential

Best innovation of space

Boshaw Residential

Highest degree of difficulty

RCH Construction

Best Exterior

Full Remodel

Category 1: Simpson Construction

Category 2: Hammerhead Custom Builders

Category 3: Esposito Construction

Category 4: Advantage Building Corp.

Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group

Category 6: D. Lee Builders

Custom Homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: Lyle Construction

Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes

Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes;

Logan Homes SC

Category 7: Willow Tree Low Country Homes

Category 8: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 9: Full Circle Development

Category 10: H2 Builders; Coastal Signature Homes; The Marler Company

Category 11: Lyle Construction

Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 13: Coastal Signature Homes

Category 14: Reminiscent Homes

Category 15: H2 Builders

Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes

Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 18: H2 Builders

Category 19: H2 Builders

Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.

Category 21: Pinckney Brothers

Category 22: Esposito Construction

Best Bath

Full Remodel

Category 1: RCH Construction

Category 2: Brighton Builders

Category 3: RCH Construction

Category 4: The Twelve Oaks Group

Category 5: Kovach Company

Category 6: Brighton Builders

Custom Homes

Category 1: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 2: Lyle Construction

Category 3: Dream Finders Homes

Category 4: Full Circle Development

Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes

Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Category 7: H2 Builders

Category 8: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 9: Lyle Construction

Category 10: H2 Builders

Category 11: H2 Builders

Category 12: Jerry Davis Custom Homes

Category 13: Reclamation by Design

Category 14: Reclamation By Design

Category 15: Reminiscent Homes

Category 16: Reminiscent Homes

Category 17: RCH Construction

Category 18: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 19: Simpson Construction

Category 20: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 21: Pinckney Brothers

Category 22: Simpson Construction

Best Kitchen

Full Remodel

Category 1: Simpson Construction

Category 2: Brighton Builders

Category 3: Esposito Construction

Category 4: Advantage Building Corp.

Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group

Category 6: Brighton Builders

Custom Homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: Lyle Construction

Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 4: Full Circle Development

Category 5: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 6: K. Hovnanian Homes

Category 7: Jerry Davis Custom Homes

Category 8: Boshaw Residential

Category 9: Boshaw Residential

Category 10: H2 Builders

Category 11: Lyle Construction

Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 13: Reclamation by Design

Category 14: Reminiscent Homes

Category 15: Reminiscent Homes

Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes;

Reminiscent Homes

Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 18: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 19: Simpson Construction

Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.

Category 21: Esposito Construction

Category 22: Boyer Construction

Sales & Marketing

Best Brochure or Marketing Piece

Brighton Builders

Best Logo

K. Hovnanian Homes for Salt Creek Landing

Best Company Website

Brighton Builders

Best Interior Design

Kelly Caron Designs

Best Architectural Design

Wayne Windham, Architect, P.A.

Builder Lender of the Year

Susan Goodridge, BB&T Bank

