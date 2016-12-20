Honoring excellence: Annual LightHouse Awards recognize Lowcountry’s best builders

Nearly 300 people attended the 17th annual LightHouse Awards to learn who judges selected as the Lowcountry’s most talented builders. The gala, which is put on by the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association and presented by SunTrust Mortgage, took place Friday evening at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island.
“The LightHouse Awards is truly like the Academy Awards for our local building industry. It gives builders the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work, talent and vision they put forward in building some of the most remarkable homes found in this area and beyond,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards program since its inception. “We are so blessed as a community to have such imaginative architects, quality builders and exceptional craftsmen.”
First held in 1999, the LightHouse Awards are presented annually to builder members of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association for the demonstration of quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry.
This year, 32 builders, including remodelers, custom builders and semi-custom builders, submitted 76 qualifying entries and competed for awards in best bath, best kitchen, best exterior and best overall, best full remodel, and best partial remodel.
In addition, a number of newly created sales and marketing awards were given, including, best brochure, best logo, best company website, best interior design, best home architectural design, and builder lender of the year. Entry submissions were up more than more than up 80 percent from 2011, in line with the area’s economic recovery.
The construction cost of this year’s remodeled or newly built home entries ranged from $250,000 to $3.35 million. Each award was subdivided into categories so that homes in similar price ranges and construction types competed against one another.
Twelve judges were welcomed to Hilton Head Island in mid-September to judge the construction quality of each home entered. The 2016 panel included builders, remodelers, architects and other industry professionals from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Split into four teams, the judges spent two full days visiting entries from Hilton Head to Fripp Island.
Six additional judges, all construction and real estate sales and marketing professionals, were later enlisted to judge the sales and marketing categories. In many instances, the separation between runner-up and winner was a fraction of a point.
Master of Ceremony Monty Jett announced award winners as attendees followed along to a visual presentation of entry homes and features. All Home Builders Association members who participated in the design and construction of each home were recognized at the gala, including building industry professionals, subcontractors and suppliers. Winners received marble obelisk awards representing lighthouses.
“For many of these builders, after spending 12 to 15 months or longer working on a project, where even the smallest detail could impact the overall outcome, the LightHouse Awards symbolize one of the highest of career honors, and is a true testament to their vision and talent,” Monroe said.
Led by Monroe, the 2016 LightHouse Awards Committee included Chris Cleland of Cleland Site Prep; RoniLynn Greenhalge of Superior Heating & Air; Deborah Karambelas of Karambelas Enterprises; Jenny Ladutko of J. Banks Design; Deb Monroe of LowCountry Home Magazine; Bryan Mudrak of More Space Place; Richard Spiehs of SunTrust Mortgage; Scott Stilwell of SunTrust Mortgage; and Beverly Thompson of LowCountry Home Magazine.
In addition to SunTrust Mortgage, other sponsors included Beach Properties of Hilton Head, Cleland Site Prep, Ecofoam Insulation and Coatings, Hilton Head Monthly, LowCountry Home Magazine, More Space Place, Palmetto Electric Cooperative, and The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette.
Special thanks also went to Click Event Production, Custom Audio Video, Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet, Monty Jett, WSAV, Rob Kaufman Photography, Show Services, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island and The Greenery.
Best Overall
Full remodel
Category 1: Simpson Construction
Category 2: Hammerhead Custom Builders
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: Advantage Building
Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group
Category 6: Brighton Builders
Custom homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Lyle Construction
Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes
Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 7: Willow Tree Low Country Homes
Jerry Davis Custom Homes,
Category 8: Boshaw Residential
Category 9: Boshaw Residential
Category 10: H2 Builders
Category 11: Lyle Construction
Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 13: Reclamation by Design
Category 14: Reclamation By Design
Category 15: Reminiscent Homes
Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes;
Reminiscent Homes
Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 18: H2 Builders
Category 19: Simpson Construction
Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.
Category 21: Pinckney Brothers
Category 22: Simpson Construction
Partial remodel
Category 1: Boshaw Residential
Best innovation of space
Boshaw Residential
Highest degree of difficulty
RCH Construction
Best Exterior
Full Remodel
Category 1: Simpson Construction
Category 2: Hammerhead Custom Builders
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: Advantage Building Corp.
Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group
Category 6: D. Lee Builders
Custom Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Lyle Construction
Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes
Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes;
Logan Homes SC
Category 7: Willow Tree Low Country Homes
Category 8: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 9: Full Circle Development
Category 10: H2 Builders; Coastal Signature Homes; The Marler Company
Category 11: Lyle Construction
Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 13: Coastal Signature Homes
Category 14: Reminiscent Homes
Category 15: H2 Builders
Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes
Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 18: H2 Builders
Category 19: H2 Builders
Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.
Category 21: Pinckney Brothers
Category 22: Esposito Construction
Best Bath
Full Remodel
Category 1: RCH Construction
Category 2: Brighton Builders
Category 3: RCH Construction
Category 4: The Twelve Oaks Group
Category 5: Kovach Company
Category 6: Brighton Builders
Custom Homes
Category 1: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 2: Lyle Construction
Category 3: Dream Finders Homes
Category 4: Full Circle Development
Category 5: Hilton Head Custom Homes
Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 6: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 7: H2 Builders
Category 8: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 9: Lyle Construction
Category 10: H2 Builders
Category 11: H2 Builders
Category 12: Jerry Davis Custom Homes
Category 13: Reclamation by Design
Category 14: Reclamation By Design
Category 15: Reminiscent Homes
Category 16: Reminiscent Homes
Category 17: RCH Construction
Category 18: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 19: Simpson Construction
Category 20: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 21: Pinckney Brothers
Category 22: Simpson Construction
Best Kitchen
Full Remodel
Category 1: Simpson Construction
Category 2: Brighton Builders
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: Advantage Building Corp.
Category 5: The Twelve Oaks Group
Category 6: Brighton Builders
Custom Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Lyle Construction
Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 4: Full Circle Development
Category 5: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 6: K. Hovnanian Homes
Category 7: Jerry Davis Custom Homes
Category 8: Boshaw Residential
Category 9: Boshaw Residential
Category 10: H2 Builders
Category 11: Lyle Construction
Category 12: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 13: Reclamation by Design
Category 14: Reminiscent Homes
Category 15: Reminiscent Homes
Category 16: Fenwick Custom Homes;
Reminiscent Homes
Category 17: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 18: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 19: Simpson Construction
Category 20: Ellis Construction Co.
Category 21: Esposito Construction
Category 22: Boyer Construction
Sales & Marketing
Best Brochure or Marketing Piece
Brighton Builders
Best Logo
K. Hovnanian Homes for Salt Creek Landing
Best Company Website
Brighton Builders
Best Interior Design
Kelly Caron Designs
Best Architectural Design
Wayne Windham, Architect, P.A.
Builder Lender of the Year
Susan Goodridge, BB&T Bank
