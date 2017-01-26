Mama June of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ returns to TV with whole new ‘hot’ look

Fans of Mama June Shannon from TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” will be seeing more, but also less, of the country matriarch in 2017.
The woman who captured our attention with her parenting skills of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon from reality TV show “Toddlers and Tiaras” and her “sketti” recipe will be returning to the little screen Feb. 24 for her new show “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on the We TV channel, according to People Magazine.
This series will document Mama June’s transition through weight loss and emotional challenges through seven one-hour episodes this spring. The first episode will air at 10 p.m. EST Feb. 24.
Comments