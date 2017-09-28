Hugh Jackman is coming to Savannah for his next movie. Here’s how you could be in it

You loved him as Wolverine, and now you can appear alongside him as he portrays two-time presidential candidate Gary Hart. Hugh Jackman is coming to Savannah to film the Hart biopic “The Front Runner” this November, and the film is looking for extras.
The movie will detail the disgraced Colorado senator’s failed 1988 presidential bid, which was torpedoed by scandal, and Savannah will stand in for several locations, including Washington, D.C.; Miami; and the Bahamas.
According to a post on the Chad Darnell Casting Facebook page, the production is looking for people from Saturday, Nov. 2, to Saturday, Nov. 9.
Interested parties should contact Chad Darnell Casting by email at CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com. Extras will be paid $68 for eight hours of work. There will be a $100 bump in pay if you have a period-accurate car that can be used in filming, model year 1988 or older.
As the film is a period piece, there are specific hair and wardrobe requirements, so fittings might be required before the shoot, according to the Facebook post.
Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Vera Farmiga, Kevin Pollak and Mike Judge also will star in the film, which is being directed by Jason Reitman, the director of “Juno,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “Up in the Air.”
‘The Front Runner’ extras submission guidelines
PLEASE INCLUDE
Three up-to-date, current photos of yourself:
▪ 1 face-forward
▪ 1 medium length
▪ 1 full-length, full-body shot
Note: Photos do not need to be professional. Selfies without filters, if in focus and well lighted, may be submitted. Also, no hats or sunglasses should be worn.
PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR
1. Name
2. Phone number
3. Height
4. All clothes sizes
5. Tattoos, state location and description
6. Current city and state
7. Car color, year, make and model (photo if you have one)
Note: Must live within 120 miles.
ROLES CURRENTLY BOOKING
Currently for Nov. 2 — two different sets, same day — shooting at the beach:
1) “Pier scene” — Looking for talent to play “Miami” locals and “Miami tourists.”
2) “Bimini locals” — Looking for talent to play Bahamas locals.
Need all ethnicities but especially black and Hispanic for this day.
Subject: FRONT RUNNER - MIAMI/BAHAMAS
Currently shooting Nov. 2 and 3 — must be available two days:
1) Yacht guests — Very upscale men and women, all ethnicities, ages 20-60
Subject: FRONT RUNNER - YACHT GUEST
Shooting Nov. 7, 8 and 9 — do not have to work all three days
1) D.C. pedestrians with cars; cars must be 1988 models or older. Include pictures of your car.
Subject: FRONT RUNNER - PED WITH CAR
Source: CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page
