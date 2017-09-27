Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in ‘Halloween.’
Is this a trick? ‘Halloween’ remake to film in Charleston

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 4:10 PM

Horror fans may have already heard, a remake of the classic “Halloween” movie is being made with a release date of October 2018.

And yes, Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to her role as Laurie Strode 40 years later. She’s even tweeted a teaser, “Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.”

What you MAY not know is (cue scary music) — the film will be shot in CHARLESTON!

According to reports in the Charleston City Paper, production is to begin in six weeks... right after Halloween (the real one).

The script was cowritten by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, of Rough House Pictures, and John Carpenter, the original director and man behind that scary movie score, has been named as executive director for the project. Jason Blum, of Blumhouse and recent hits like “Get Out” and “Split,” will produce the movie.

So will this REALLY be the final showdown between Strode and Michael Myers? We’ll have to wait and see.

