Find and submit summer and church camps for 2016

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Find a summer camp

Operate a camp? Scroll below form or click/tap here to send us your camp information

Not seeing what you're looking for? New camps are added often, so check back again soon!

Tips:

  • Use the "Type of camp", "Operator" and "Camp name" filters to narrow the camp list if you wish.
  • Tap or click the colored blocks for complete details, including email and website links.
  • Mobile users: Tap the details panel anywhere but the email and/or website links to close it.
  • Desktop users: Details will appear if you hover over the color blocks; c lick the blocks to activate email and website links as provided.

Submit camps here