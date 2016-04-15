Find and submit summer and church camps for 2016

Find a summer camp

Operate a camp? Scroll below form or click/tap here to send us your camp information

Not seeing what you're looking for? New camps are added often, so check back again soon!

Tips:

Use the "Type of camp", "Operator" and "Camp name" filters to narrow the camp list if you wish.

Tap or click the colored blocks for complete details, including email and website links.

Mobile users: Tap the details panel anywhere but the email and/or website links to close it.

Desktop users: Details will appear if you hover over the color blocks; c lick the blocks to activate email and website links as provided.

Submit camps here