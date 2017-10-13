Getty Images
Are you brave enough to walk through these Lowcountry haunted houses?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 1:14 PM

Warning! This list is not for the faint-of-heart.

However, if you are the type who waits all year to walk through a nightmare-inducing haunted house each Halloween season, read on — at your own risk, of course.

Here are a few spine-chilling haunted houses within a short drive of Beaufort County:

The Alee Shriners’ Terror Plantation Haunted House

Where: 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 30 and 31, and Nov. 3 and 4.

Admission: $10 per person

For info: Call 912-355-2422 or 912-429-3059 or email aleehauntedhouse@yahoo.com

Notes: Voted among the top 10 “must-see” haunted houses in Georgia at thescarefactor.com; fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital for Children

Savannah Moose Lodge Haunted Forest

Where: 2202 Norwood Ave. in Savannah

When: 7:45 p.m. until Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Oct. 31

Admission: $10 per person

For info: Call 912-354-9043

Notes: One of Georgia’s longest-running Halloween attractions is in its 20th year; proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital at Memorial

Lot 13 Haunted House

Where: 611 W. Jones St. in Savannah

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October, plus Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 3-4; last ticket sold at 11 p.m.

Admission: $15 adults, $12 children; discounts for students, military, first responders and groups

For info: Call 912-596-7639 or go to wickedsouthproductions.com

Notes: With guests Dead City Clowns on Oct. 13

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Where: 2434 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

When: 7:15 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:15 to 10 p.m. otherwise on the following dates: Oct. 13-15, 19-22, 25-31

Admission: $33 ScreamPass for all four attractions; $45 VIP pass to reduce waiting time in lines; discount for military with ID

For info: boonehallfrightnights.com

Notes: Tickets for individual attractions — cemetery, crypt, hayride and the gateway — are available at ticket booths; not recommended for children under 12

Charleston Screams

Where: In the Citadel Mall at 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd in Charleston

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October starting Oct. 13, plus Oct. 31

Admission: $10 per person

For info: 843-568-2950 or www.charlestonscreams.com

Notes: Features places and people from Charleston traditions; recommended for ages 10 and up; portion of proceeds benefits MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

