You can join in the fun at these Cinco de Mayo celebrations around Beaufort on Friday

Cinco de Mayo will fall on a Friday this year, so what better way to kickoff the weekend than with a party?
Translated as “fifth of May,” Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 and of Mexican-American culture.
If you’re looking for a place to celebrate or just a fun event to attend this Friday, here are the following Cinco de Mayo parties happening around Beaufort County.
Beach party at Tiki Hut: The bar will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a beach party featuring Cranford Hollow and La Pachanga from 1 p.m. May 5 to 1 a.m. May 6 at 1 South Forest Beach Drive on Hilton Head Island. La Pachanga will kick-start the event at 1 p.m. and Cranford Hollow will perform at 7 p.m. An after-party will commence with Souls Harbour Acoustic at the Porch Kitchen and Bar.
Outdoor grill at Annie O’s Kitchen: Guests of the restaurant at 124 Arrow Road on Hilton Head Island can enjoy margaritas, a pig roast and Mexican street food served from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the eatery’s lawn. Cost of each item is $5.
Fiesta at Holy Tequila: From noon May 5 to midnight, Holy Tequila at 33 Office Road on Hilton Head Island will feature Mexican street food, such as chorizo-stuffed jalapeño poppers, street corn lollipops and other small plates off the happy hour menu all day, in addition to drink specials like $5 specialty Cinco margaritas, $3.50 Mexican beers and more. Live music with a Flamenco guitarist will begin at 5 p.m. Customers who check in on Facebook or use the hashtag #HolyCincoDeMayo on social media will receive a free sombrero.
Festival Latino Cinco de Mayo: Vaqueva la Revista, a Latino magazine in Bluffton, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 139 Buck Island Road in Bluffton. The festival will include live music, food, games, dancing, a car raffle, a karaoke contest with a grand prize of $1,000, a children’s show and a “Miss Chiquitita 2” contest. Entry is $3.
Happy Hour at Whole Foods Market: From 4 to 6 p.m. May 5, guests can attend a Cinco de Mayo happy hour at Whole Foods Market at 50 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.
Free shirts at Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants will be handing out free Cinco de Mayo T-shirts while supplies last May 5. Beaufort County has two Moe’s locations at 3 Malphrus Road in Bluffton and 2015 Boundary St. in Beaufort.
Cinco will be here in a blinko! Don’t miss out on your free #CincoDeMoes shirt in store on May 5th. pic.twitter.com/BrB3CkL7gy— Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) May 1, 2017
Party at El Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Bar & Grill: The restaurant will offer food, music, drinks, gifts and surprises all day May 5 at 16 Kitties Landing Road in Bluffton.
Live music at Okatie Ale House: PortO’Juans will play with special guest Juan Buzo from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Okatie Ale House at 25 William Pope Drive in Bluffton.
Resident party at Westbury Park: Residents of Westbury Park can partake in a BYOB event from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the pavilion inside the Bluffton community. The social committee will provide some food items but asks guests to bring additional items and chairs to the event.
Dance the night away at Revolution Ballroom: Guests can learn Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and Cha Cha dances at the Revolution Ballroom at 2121 Boundary St. in Beaufort. Beginners can learn dance lessons at 9 p.m. At 9:30 p.m. the dance floor will open to all experienced dancers. Entry is $15. Food and light refreshments will be provided.
