Timeless holiday-time safety tips

After the fourth time it happened in recent months, Jaireme Barrow was tired of people stealing the packages off his South Tacoma, Wash., front porch. So he devised a device to deter them, and set up an alluring bait box containing the contraption.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.
Maya Smith is serious about showing her appreciation for law enforcement. The 8-year-old, who got lots of media attention last summer for her cards and teddy bears for Bluffton police officers, gave holiday gifts Dec. 19, 2016, to members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol on a chilly night in Bluffton.
1952 Penn School graduate Gardenia Simmons-White talks about the origin of the live nativity scene put on annually at the Penn Center following this year's performance on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, on St. Helena.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in full Santa cam mode at Barringer Academic Center. During his third annual Santa Cam’s Surprise Sleigh, Newton distributed a total of $100,000 in funds, food and gifts for children and families in need at stops at Barringer Academic Center, Silver Mount Emergency Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center and SouthPark mall.