Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short perform together during the a tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles in June. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP
Steve Martin, Martin Short coming to the Lowcountry. Tickets go on sale this week.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 2:48 PM

If you loved “Three Amigos,” you might decide that two out of three ain’t bad.

Steve Martin and Martin Short bring “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Martin, 72, and Short, 67, will be joined on stage for the comedy and music mash-up by The Steep Canyon Rangers and pianist Jeff Babko.

In the show, the pair will recall their iconic careers, creative influences and most memorable encounters, though a blend of stand-up, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business, according to a news release from the arts center.

Tickets, ranging in price from $85 to $250, go on sale Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

