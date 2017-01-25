Hilton Head Island Audubon Society sets next meeting

The Hilton Head Island Audubon Society will present “Take a Photographic Journey to South Georgia Island, the Falklands and Antarctica” at its Feb. 9 meeting, according to a news release.
Charles Miner, of Hilton Head Island, will make the presentation at 3 p.m. at Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s Community Room, 111 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head. The event is free and open to the public.
Miner is an amateur birder. In 2015, he and his two sons and nephew took a 19-day trip to South Georgia Island, the Falklands and Antarctica aboard a Russian research ship chartered by a Canadian adventure travel group, Oceans One. They were fortunate to have mostly good weather that allowed them to land at some spectacular penguin rookeries such as Gold Harbor, where 300,000 King Penguins were raising their brood. They were also escorted by a variety of sea birds. His presentation is a compilation from several photographers. Miner will have some advice for anyone contemplating this kind of trip.
For more information, call 404-313-8208 or go to www.hiltonheadaudubon.org.
