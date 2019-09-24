Tennis tournament on Hilton Head this weekend benefits cancer services fund

The H.O.P.E. Life and Rehabilitation Center was founded by Dennis Ittenbach. Submitted

A team tennis tournament benefiting The H.O.P.E. Life Cancer Recovery Fund will be held this weekend at South Beach Racquet Club on Hilton Head Island.

Last year, more than 80 players and six professionals participated in the three-day event and raised more than $8,000 for the fund, which provides free niche rehabilitation and wellness services to those touched by cancer.

The tournament begins Friday night and continues with play Saturday and Sunday. Players wishing to join a team may contact Jackie Reynecke at jreynecke58@gmail.com.

The H.O.P.E. Life and Rehabilitation Center was founded by Dennis Ittenbach, who said he wanted to close a gap he saw between the medical community’s focus on cancer patients’ medical health and the need for service to improve their physical well-being.

Those interested in donating may also learn more about the fund at www.hopelifeandlymphedema.com. The center was awarded the 2018 Star-up Small Business of the Year awards from the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce.