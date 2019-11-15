What to do when bad things happen to good people, like this Hilton Head charter captain

Michael Perry aboard his Hilton Head Island charter boat, Papa Bear. Submitted

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, this should be a time of happiness and togetherness. Family and friends reunited, laughter and heaps of food make this my favorite holiday of all.

But in the same breath, I almost always think about those less fortunate or, worse yet, those who have no one to share this joyous day of days.

If you are wondering why I am putting a somewhat sad spin on my favorite holiday, my mind has switched from looking forward to my children and grandchildren heading this way for the big feed to an absolutely horrible event that occurred this week to a friend of mine, Michael Perry.

A longtime charter captain aboard his recognizable blue boat “Papa Bear” on Hilton Head Island, a top-notch angler and avid sportsman married with two beautiful daughters, his love for the outdoors took a horrendous turn as he was deer hunting in Tennessee.

Knowing Michael, I seriously believe that this outing was not all about taking a big buck as much as it was a break from a grueling summer fishing day after day after day during one of the hottest summers I can ever remember.

He had climbed into a tree stand high off the ground when he slipped and fell to the ground impaling himself on a tree limb that pierced his body, almost entirely damaging multiple vital organs.

When I got the call about Michael’s accident, shivers went down my spine. God, how life can change in the blink of an eye.

Rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, it became apparent that maybe the Lord has other plans for this really good person. Just the fact that he was able to go to one of the best medical facilities in the country tells me that karma plays a big part in life.

But with that said, and multiple surgeries still to come, this event that lasted only a few seconds, will no doubt change his life for years to come.

If you wonder why I have such empathy for Michael, I too have experienced split-second events that took me off a wonderfully straight path in life onto a path that is so unfamiliar that I still stumble along daily.

Top on that list was a car accident in 2005 that required multiple back surgeries, a morphine pump implant and medical expenses that boggle the mind. Like Michael’s accident, it only took a handful of seconds to completely change my life. And that unfamiliar path I mentioned found me in dark, gloomy sections for long periods of time.

For my friend, that path is no doubt ahead, and it will take every bit of his strength and goodness to find the spot where the sun finally breaks through. It also will be a period of his life that friends and family will be instrumental in helping him find that extremely elusive bright spot.

Maybe you don’t know Michael Perry. Maybe you have never even heard his name, but unless you are totally void of feelings, you just have to feel fortunate that you have your health with nothing but bright sunny days ahead.

But our life on earth is never guaranteed to be all flowers and puppy dogs because it can change in the blink of an eye as it did for Michael. There are so many of you out there who have tales that no doubt rival or surpass Michael’s misfortune, and that is why I am asking for your humanity and caring for Michael’s tragic mishap.

Thanksgiving almost always comes with prayers of thanks for all that you have been given. With that I ask that you take a moment to think about those less fortunate and, in particular, Michael and his wife and two daughters who are currently living in a day-to-day nightmare.

He is a good person, folks, a really good person. And the astronomical expenses have just begun. From personal experience, I know that no matter how good your insurance is, this type of accident will come with a price tag that is sure to strain the Perry family for a long time to come.

Luckily, Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, has once again come through for one of our own.

Between Andrew and his father, Brian Carmines, they always seem to rush to the aid of people and organizations in this wonderful Lowcountry community.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, they will close the entire restaurant for an oyster roast (and other fabled Hudson’s dishes) along with a silent auction and raffle to benefit Michael and his family.

As I said, whether you know Michael or not, this is your chance to show that you care.

Tickets to this event will be available at Hudson’s beginning Monday, Nov. 18.

Bad things can happen to good people, and this, my friends, is definitely one of those times.