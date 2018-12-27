Here’s to a year of Lowcountry fishing and the hope of a greater 2019 ahead

All I can say is 2018 was one odd year.
The country appeared to be more divided than I can ever remember, but one thing, and one thing only, kept me waking each day with a smile on my face. Call it fishing, call it hunting or simply strolling along soaking up the beauty of this wonderful Lowcountry we call home. If I had my way, I could have filled this entire newspaper with images that are true jaw droppers.
For me specifically, I think I became more introspective. Hopefully all that sneaking around in my self will make 2019 one of my best years ever.
As for all of you, I wish the best and can’t thank you enough for all of your kind words week in and week out. You are my true inspiration.
