Cast & Blast

Here’s to a year of Lowcountry fishing and the hope of a greater 2019 ahead

By Collins Doughtie Special to The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette

December 27, 2018 10:08 AM

Carlyle Cornell missed out on $10,000 by 3 ounces with this mani-mahi in the Edisto Billfish Tourney. Next year!
Carlyle Cornell missed out on $10,000 by 3 ounces with this mani-mahi in the Edisto Billfish Tourney. Next year! Collins Doughtie Submitted

All I can say is 2018 was one odd year.

The country appeared to be more divided than I can ever remember, but one thing, and one thing only, kept me waking each day with a smile on my face. Call it fishing, call it hunting or simply strolling along soaking up the beauty of this wonderful Lowcountry we call home. If I had my way, I could have filled this entire newspaper with images that are true jaw droppers.

For me specifically, I think I became more introspective. Hopefully all that sneaking around in my self will make 2019 one of my best years ever.

As for all of you, I wish the best and can’t thank you enough for all of your kind words week in and week out. You are my true inspiration.

