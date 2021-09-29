New Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson still not sure why the Jaguars traded him

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback CJ Henderson (23) to the Carolina Panthers this week. AP

New Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson doesn’t know why the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to move on from him earlier this week.

Henderson, who was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NFL draft — one pick after Carolina took Derrick Brown — said he’s just ready for “this new journey.”

“Just to start over and get things back on track,” Henderson said in how he’s approaching the opportunity.

Jacksonville traded Henderson and a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick on Monday.

On paper, it was a steal for the Panthers. The Panthers got a 22-year-old player, a former top-10 pick, who is only on the second year of his rookie deal.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told media members in Jacksonville that Henderson’s injury history was a concern for the franchise.

“He missed a lot of games and, you know, we just think it’s best for both,” Meyer said.

Henderson missed eight games in 2020 and finished the season on injured reserve with a groin injury. He missed nine of the team’s 11 training camp practices after being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID list.

But the fact that the Jaguars moved on from him after just one year is surprising, even with the injuries.

“No. 1 is (the) development of Tyson Campbell — he’s starting to form into (what) we expected him to be, very, very talented guy,” Meyer told the media. “We have to improve a lot of areas on our team and you know, it might be a good fresh start or C.J. I had a great visit with his family. I love C.J.”

Henderson, who is 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, had 36 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 2020. However, opponents had a 110.2 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Reference. He allowed four touchdown passes, and opponents completed 64.7% of the passes thrown his way.

He played in the first two games of this season but was inactive Sunday vs. Arizona nursing a nagging groin injury.

Henderson said he’s hoping to show people that he’s a “talented cornerback that can cover.”

“Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m here to do it,” he said.

Henderson said his time with Jacksonville had “its ups and downs.” He said he learned a lot as a person, and he didn’t have any regrets.

He was listed on the injury report with a groin injury Wednesday, but was a full participant in practice. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he isn’t sure whether Henderson would start Sunday against the Cowboys.

He didn’t sound optimistic.

“He has to learn the system, so he’ll probably start in a limited role,” Rhule said. “I don’t know if that’s this week or not. We’ll have to go watch the tape, see what he’s ready for.”

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 6:01 PM.