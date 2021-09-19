Panthers-Saints live updates: New Orleans is without two of its best DBs

Sam Darnold didn’t look like the Sam Darnold of yore last week when he passed for 279 yards in his Panthers debut. Can he build on that performance today (and can Jameis Winston match his five-touchdown Week 1 performance?) when the Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte?

The Panthers have had some close games with the Saints lately, including attempting a 65-yard field goal to tie it at the end of last year’s contest, but have lost eight of their last nine meetings.

The Observer has seven journalists at the stadium covering this afternoon’s game, including beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander, columnist Scott Fowler and two photographers. For live updates throughout the day, stay tuned here and refresh this page for the most recent news.

What uniforms are the Panthers and Saints wearing?

New Orleans is wearing black tops with gold pants. The Panthers are wearing white tops with white paints.

Who’s inactive for the Panthers-Saints game?





Panthers: WR Shi Smith, DT Phil Hoskins, G Michael Jordan, G Deonte Brown, T Trent Scott, TE Colin Thompson, DE Darryl Johnson.

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Gardner-Johnson, DT Montravius Adams , QB Ian Book, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon , C Erik McCoy , LB Pete Werner.

Panthers-Saints injury report

Panthers: None

Saints: LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) OUT, DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) OUT, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf) QUESTIONABLE, Marshon Lattimore (hand) QUESTIONABLE, C/G Erik McCoy (calf) OUT, LB Pete Werner (hamstring) OUT, CB P.J. Williams (back) QUESTIONABLE, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) QUESTIONABLE, LB Chase Hansen (groin) OUT.

How to watch Saints-Panthers game

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46.

The Panthers-Saints game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.

Fox Sports NFL broadcast map for Week 2. 506 Sports

