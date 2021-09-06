One of the Panthers’ starting offensive lineman was placed on the COVID/reserve list

Carolina Panthers offensive guard John Miller (67) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco) AP

Panthers starting right guard John Miller has been placed on the COVID/reserve list, the team announced Monday.

His status for Sunday’s season-opener against the New York Jets is unclear, but he could potentially miss the game based on the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Being placed on the list means Miller either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with a person who tested positive.

Teams typically do not disclose whether a person tested positive. He is the second player on the Panthers’ 53-man roster to be placed on the list. Linebacker Frankie Luvu was placed on the list in July.

If Miller did test positive and is vaccinated, he could potentially miss at least five days. If he tested positive and is unvaccinated, he could miss at least 10 days, which would rule him out for the season-opener.

Last week, coach Matt Rhule said 67 of the Panthers 69 players, which includes the practice squad, were vaccinated.

If Miller does miss Sunday’s game, guard Dennis Daley would likely be the next man up. The Panthers could also go with rookie Brady Christensen or rookie Deonte Brown.

The Panthers had three days off from Friday to Sunday after a week of practice. Some players went to their homes in different cities during the weekend. A number of players around the league were placed on their team’s prospective COVID lists.

Miller started in 14 games for the Panthers last season. He participated in most of training camp in August, but missed a couple of games with a minor injury. He played in the team’s final preseason game and was expected to play on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

