Panthers trade linebacker Denzel Perryman to Raiders weeks before first game

Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman plays catch with fans along the sideline of Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, SC on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The team held their practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFLÕs Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers traded linebacker Denzel Perryman, who they acquired this offseason, to the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Panthers also traded their 2022 seventh-round pick and received the Raiders’ 2022 sixth-round pick in return.

Perryman had been dealing with a hip flexor injury for much of training camp. While the team was in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he only practiced one day in full pads. He was also limited in Organized Team Activities prior to that. His lack of availability had been a source of frustration for the coaching staff.

The veteran linebacker also dealt with a foot injury after a teammate stepped on him.

Perryman has dealt with injuries for much of his six-year career and has yet to play a full 16-game season. One of the most notable moments of his limited Panthers career came when he showed up to training camp with a speeding ticket after driving 90 mph.

The Panthers signed Perryman in March. The team removed $990,000 in cap space this year and $3 million next year by trading Perryman. The team will have $1 million in dead money for each of the next two years.

Perryman lost the starting middle linebacker job to fourth-year defender Jermaine Carter. Coach Matt Rhule named Carter the starter after Tuesday’s practice, but said that Perryman still has a role in the defense.

“We want to have multiple starters,” Rhule said. “I think we have a good plan for Denzel when he gets healthy.”

