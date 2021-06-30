Carolina Panthers training camp schedule, details on attendance, Fan Fest and more

Training camp for the Carolina Panthers is just around the corner, and fans will once again be able to take in all of the action.

The Panthers announced the team’s full training camp schedule Wednesday, which will include 14 practices that are free and open to the public at Wofford College. The team is returning to Spartanburg, S.C., after holding camp at the team’s practice facility in Charlotte due to COVID-19 last year.

The first practice will take place July 28 and practice will be held at Wofford’s stadium the night of July 31.

Proof of vaccinations and face coverings will not be required to attend practice. Fans, however, will be required to register in advance on the team’s website or app. Due to the league and NFL Players Association protocols, autographs will not be allowed. Fans have to stand at least 20 feet away from players and coaches at all times. There will be a giveaway for autographed items at each practice through the team’s app.

The Panthers will also bring back Fan Fest to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 6. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities.

Full Carolina Panthers training camp schedule

Wednesday, July 28: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 29: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 31: 7-9 p.m Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, Gibbs Stadium, Wofford College

Sunday, Aug. 1: no practice

Monday, Aug. 2: 8:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: 8:30- 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: 8:30-11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5: 8:30-11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6: 7-9 p.m. Fan Fest presented by Daimler, Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 7: no practice

Sunday, Aug. 8: 8:30-11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 9: 8:30-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 8:30-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: no practice

Two joint practices with Indianapolis Colts, Westfield, Ind.

Thursday, Aug. 12: 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: no practice

Sunday, Aug. 15: Preseason game: @ Colts Lucas Oil Field, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: no practice

Monday, Aug. 17: 8:30-11 a.m.

Two joint practices with Baltimore Ravens, Wofford

Tuesday, Aug. 18: TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 19: TBD

This story is breaking and will be updated.