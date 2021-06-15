Panthers agree to terms with first-round pick Jaycee Horn. Here are the contract details

Jaycee Horn is officially under contract.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with the first-round pick, the team announced just prior to the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

As the eighth overall pick, Horn will earn $21.1 million fully guaranteed in his four-year deal. He has a $12.7 million signing bonus. The possibility of a fifth-year option is part of his contract.

Horn was one of four Panthers still unsigned heading into this week. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, offensive lineman Brady Christensen and tight end Tommy Tremble remain unsigned. The majority of this year’s first-round picks have already been signed with 10 still waiting to complete deals.

The cornerback was missing from last week’s voluntary organized team activity open to the media and no explanation was given for his absence. The Panthers drafted Horn No. 8 overall in the 2021 draft. The former University of South Carolina player was the first defensive player selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He is expected to start right away.

Horn, who is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, is the son of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. He had eight pass deflections and two interceptions in seven games last season for South Carolina. He forced two fumbles in 2019.

“He looks like he’s been in the NFL for a long time,” defensive coordinator Phil Snow said last week. “He just fits right in and plays.

“You don’t realize how big he is, and the ability to move the way he does. Plus, he has a high IQ. Whatever you tell him, he knows right away.”

