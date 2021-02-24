NC eases COVID restrictions for more fans at sporting events. What it means for Charlotte

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker slaps hands with fans as he walks to the court at Spectrum Center in Charlotte in November 2019. The Hornets have not hosted fans at home games this season due to NC COVID restrictions but that could change soon with Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sports fans in Charlotte and across North Carolina will soon be allowed to watch more games in person.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday an increase in permissible attendance at sporting events across the state due to the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases.

Cooper is signing an executive order that, beginning Friday, will allow all indoor facilities that hold 5,000 or more people to have 15% of capacity, as long as other health and safety guidelines are followed. Indoor venues that hold under 5,000 may only allow 250 people.

Many outdoor sports venues will now be allowed to hold 30% of capacity with no 100-person limit. Specific capacity limits will depend on the size of the venue and will be in place through March 26.

“When it comes to easing some restrictions, we’re depending on people to be responsible,” Cooper said. “Mandatory mask mandates will not change. More people gathered together, it will be more important than ever to social distance. These proven safety protocols are vital. The virus is still here, and affecting people every day.”

The restrictions had been in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, while allowing for all levels of sporting events to safely take place around the state. Cooper announced the revised limitations a day after Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services secretary, told a legislative committee the virus’ spread had slowed enough to begin allowing more movement and gathering.

“Our trends are moving in the right direction, and we know we want to reassess where we are in terms of easing restrictions,” Cohen told the N.C. House Health Committee on Tuesday.

The previous order limited attendance at indoor events to 25 people and 100 people at outdoor events, but was scheduled to expire at the end of February. It also reduced capacity at all outdoor sporting venues that seat 10,000 or more to 7%, although the Carolina Panthers were given an exception to have slightly more in attendance for select games by the governor’s office.

Charlotte Hornets

While the Charlotte Hornets have not yet said how many fans they’ll admit under the new order and when they will begin doing so, the state law would now allow the Hornets to have 3,030 in attendance. Up to this point, the Hornets had decided not to have any fans in the stands for home games.

“We are excited that Governor Cooper has granted the opportunity for fans to begin returning to indoor arenas and entertainment venues. We have remained in contact with state and county officials, as well as the NBA, throughout the last year and are preparing a plan that we believe will allow fans to safely return to Spectrum Center in the near future,” the Hornets said in a statement.

“With the health of our guests, players and staff as our top priority, we have implemented a variety of upgrades to ensure that Spectrum Center is as safe as possible, including increased levels of air filtration and purification, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures.”

Throughout the NBA, teams have slowly begun bringing fans back to arenas team-by-team. As of now, 14 of 30 NBA teams are allowing fans. The Hornets will not play again at Spectrum Center until March 11 vs. the Detroit Pistons.

NASCAR

The Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that they anticipated allowing 30% at the Coca-Cola 600 scheduled for May 28-30, which means around 30,000 people will be able to attend. With the order expiring March 26, the attendance limits could change prior to the event. Details are still being determined regarding camping availability.

High school sports

High school sports throughout the state will see the lowest increase in the capacity at games, despite the high school football season beginning this week.

Most outdoor events will be able to increase to the 30% capacity, however, smaller indoor arenas, for basketball and other sports, will only be able to hold 250.

“The NCHSAA is grateful for the improvements in the state’s COVID-19 metrics. These improvements provide the opportunities for North Carolina’s students to return to the classroom in many cases and resume the optimal learning environment that in-person learning provides. We are also excited for the opportunity to allow parents and some fans from the community the opportunity to attend sporting events in-person to support their loved ones,” North Carolina High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement.

Minor league baseball

With minor league baseball teams across the state preparing to return to play for the 2021 season, the increased attendance limits will allow for more flexibility at venues.

The Charlotte Knights are allowed to host 3,060 in the stands at games, while the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will now be able to have a maximum of 1,479 now in attendance.

This story is breaking and will be updated