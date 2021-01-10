Here’s who national draft experts think the Panthers will choose in the 2021 NFL draft

It’s still early to say for certain who the Carolina Panthers will pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The senior bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, player pro days, workouts and interviews haven’t occurred yet. But if history is any indication of what’s to come, the Panthers have a chance to land a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

The Panthers own a top-10 pick for the second consecutive year and ninth time in franchise history.

Most of those picks have turned out well for the Panthers. They include linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Cam Newton, defensive end Julius Peppers, left tackle Jordan Gross, running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The other two include quarterback Kerry Collins, who played three and a half seasons for Carolina before he was waived, and running back Tim Biakabutuka, who spent six seasons with Carolina, but was often injured.

The Panthers’ biggest needs include offensive tackles, offensive guards, a quarterback, a pass-catching tight end, a three-technique defensive tackle, a linebacker and a cornerback.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule indicated that he would like to get a little younger on offense.

“Offensively, we were a little bit older,” Rhule said Monday. “And as we enter the draft, we have to infuse a little bit of youth on the offensive side.”

Here is a look at who some draft experts expect the Panthers to choose:

▪ TE Kyle Pitts (Florida):

“He would be a problem for opposing defensive coordinators, bringing size, speed and hands to a position that has lacked a punch for Carolina since Greg Olsen left town,” wrote McShay. “Pitts caught 12 touchdowns in eight games this season at Florida, and he would be a real matchup advantage for offensive coordinator Joe Brady.”

▪ QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

“Carolina moves up to secure the No. 3 overall pick and the rights to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields,” Edwards writes. “It will cost them two second-round picks.”

▪ LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Parsons, who is 6-3, 245 pounds, opted out of the 2020 season. But as a sophomore in 2019, Parsons finished with 109 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and five pass deflections.

NBC Sports’ Glynn Morgan:

▪ Pitts

“A savvy route-runner, his ability to consistently beat double teams makes him a persistent threat in the middle of the field,” Morgan writes. “Pitts’ impressive wingspan and advanced sense of timing make him an ideal target in the red zone and a quarterback’s ‘best friend’ as a primary scoring option.”

▪ Parsons

“Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow took a lot of stuff from his time at Baylor and put it into action in the NFL,” Renner writes. “It means asking players to be versatile with their roles.

“There may be no more versatile athlete defensively in this draft class than Parsons. He moves like a safety, has the size of a linebacker and rushes the passer like a defensive end.”

▪ CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

Before the national championship game, Surtain had 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one interception returned for a touchdown.