What you need to know about growing list of Panthers general manager candidates

The search for the next Carolina Panthers general manager is in full swing.

Over the last 24 hours, the team has reached out to a number of other franchises about interviewing prospective candidates. Some of those interviews are expected to take place over the next week.

Team owner David Tepper and vice president of communications and external affairs Steven Drummond are leading the search, along with head coach Matt Rhule, for the person who will replace former GM Marty Hurney, who was fired two weeks ago.

They will be looking for someone who can complement the vision that Rhule and Tepper have for the future of the organization. The head coach does not want to make all personnel decisions, but he is expected to have a say in the 53-man roster decisions.

“I want everything to be collaborative, I want to work with somebody that wants to get the players and establish the vision that we established, that we believe in,” Rhule said Monday. “I’m not going to get caught up on little tags and things like that, I want to collaborate with someone that they wake up every morning, saying, ‘Hey, how can I get the right players to make our offense, defense and special teams work.’”

A majority of the candidates have been confirmed by league sources.

List of candidates Panthers have reached out to teams to request permission to interview or have scheduled interviews with.

Nick Caserio, New England Patriots

Current role: Director of player personnel

Background: Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots, working in pro personnel for the last 18 and helping to build New England’s unprecedented success over the last two decades. He was also an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. He started as a personnel assistant and worked as an area scout, prior to becoming director of player personnel. Caserio has continued to work with the coaching staff on game days from the booth.

Other interest: The Panthers expressed interest in him last year as well. The Houston Texans have also reportedly reached out about their open general manager job. The organization has had interest in Caserio for multiple years, but his contract with New England in 2019 did not allow him to interview with other teams.

Joe Schoen, Buffalo Bills

Current role: Assistant general manager

Background: Schoen has history with the Panthers. He started his career in Carolina, interning with the team’s ticket office in 2000. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2001 and became a Southeast and Southwest scout with the organization. After his time with the Panthers, he filled a variety of roles with the Miami Dolphins, including national scout, assistant director of college scouting and director of player personnel.

He joined former Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane in Buffalo in 2017.

Other interest: There have been multiple teams linked to Schoen after the Bills recent success. It would not be a surprise for him to get other interviews.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Cleveland Browns

Current role: Vice president of football operations

Background: Tepper has not been shy about his interest in having a general manager that has a background in analytics. Adofo-Mensah would certainly fit that. He was hired by the Browns last offseason after spending seven years with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-2020 as their manager of football research and development, and then was promoted to director of that department. Prior to his time in the NFL, Adofo-Mensah was a commodities trader and portfolio manager on Wall Street.

Other interest: He has been listed as one of the sleeper GM candidates.

Ed Dodds, Indianapolis Colts

Current role: Assistant general manager

Background: Dodds has spent the last four seasons with the Colts, three in his current position. Prior to his time in Indianapolis, he spent 10 seasons (2007-2016) with the Seattle Seahawks personnel department. He knows Rhule through football circles and has spent a total of 18 seasons working in the NFL.

Other interest: Many other teams with general manager opening have been linked to Dobbs. He is one of the more common names referenced this cycle.

Jerry Reese, former New York Giants GM

Current role: Unemployed

Background: Reese was general manager of the Giants from 2007-17 and has been without a job since. He was with the Giants organization since 1994, working his way from a college scout to pro scout and then advancing from director of player personnel to the GM job.

His time in New York overlapped with Rhule’s 2012 season as the Giants assistant offensive line coach. Reese was part of two Super Bowl wins with the Giants.

Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints

Current role: VP/assistant general manager of college personnel

Background: Ireland has spent the last four years with the Saints. Prior to that, he was the general manager of the Miami Dolphins from 2008-13 and with the Dallas Cowboys in various roles from 2001-07. Ireland started his career as an area scout and is a Baylor graduate, playing football as a placekicker.

Other interest: There have been reports of the Detroit Lions interviewing Ireland, as well.

Ryan Poles, Kansas City Chiefs

Current role: Assistant director of player personnel

Background: Panthers’ interview request, per NFL Network. Poles has been with the Chiefs for his entire NFL career and in his current role since 2018. He has moved up the personnel ranks since being hired in 2009 as a scouting assistant. Previously, he spent a year as a football recruiting graduate assistant at Boston College after graduating from the school.

Brandt Tilis, Kansas City Chiefs

Current role: Director of football administration

Background: Panthers interview request, per NFL Network. Tilis joined the Chiefs in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst before he was promoted to the director of salary cap and football operations analytics. He works with Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach closely with a focus on contracts and the salary cap, which has allowed them to sign multiple players to long-term deals as of late.

Adam Peters, San Francisco 49ers

Current role: Vice director of player personnel

Background: Peters has spent the last four years with the 49ers. Prior to that, he was with the Broncos from 2009-16, working in a variety of scouting roles, including director of college scouting. His first NFL experience was with the Patriots from 2003-08 in scouting roles.

Peters is a candidate to keep an eye on for his connection to Rhule. The Panthers’ head coach was the UCLA defensive line coach in 2001, Peters’ final season as a defensive end for the Bruins.

Internal candidates expected to be considered:

Samir Suleiman — Director of player negotiations and salary cap manager

▪ Suleiman has completed his first season with the Panthers. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-2019 as football administration coordinator, managing their salary cap and negotiating player contracts, along with other roles. From 2000-09, he worked for the St. Louis Rams after starting his career in the NFL with the league’s Management Council (1997) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-99).

Pat Stewart — Director of player personnel

▪ Stewart was formerly a national scout for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2018-19. He began his NFL career in New England and served in a variety of scouting roles from 2007-2017. His relationship with Rhule goes back to Western Carolina (2005). They worked together at Temple, as well.