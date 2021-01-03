Analysis: Panthers benching Teddy Bridgewater made matters worse. His time may be up.

It was after the second interception in the end zone that the switch was made.

With 6:59 remaining in the third quarter and the Panthers down 19-7 to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater stood on the sideline wearing a beanie next to backup quarterback Will Grier, who was a healthy scratch.

Instead, P.J. Walker ran onto the field to lead the offense.

All season long, Carolina coach Matt Rhule has said that he did not need to see the backup quarterbacks on the field to know what he has in them — or, for that matter, any backup players. The Panthers play to win games.

But after throwing two end-zone interceptions, Bridgewater was pulled from the game and watched the final quarter and a half of the 2020 season next to his inactive teammates. The Panthers head into the offseason with their worst loss of the season, falling 33-7 to New Orleans at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina finishes the year 5-11, matching last year’s record.

Bridgewater injured his right foot in the first quarter on a first-and-goal, 7-yard scramble to the New Orleans 1-yard line. He came up limping after the play, but remained in the game and finished 13-of-23 passing for 176 yards, 0 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sunday was his third career game with zero touchdowns and two or more interceptions. One of those came in Week 2 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Obviously, (Bridgewater) got hit in the ankle, tried to gut through it,” Rhule said. “It just didn’t look like he was getting the velocity and the movement. They were gonna pressure us all night. So I made the decision to go to P.J. and let him play the rest of the half and see what happens.”

If a player is pulled due to injury, the Panthers have to release an injury update to the media. They did not. Bridgewater could have been removed following that drive, or at halftime. Trainers checked out his foot briefly while he sat on the bench, but he wasn’t given any serious extensive medical attention on the field.

Rhule noted that a 44-yard pass to DJ Moore in the third quarter did not look right. Bridgewater threw that second interception on the following play. Walker entered the game on the next drive.

“Before I threw that second interception, we took a shot to DJ and I wasn’t able to get everything on the ball. I think (the coaches) noticed just something right there,” Bridgewater said. “It was really just a decision they made to protect me with the way the Saints were pressuring and different things, I probably wasn’t as mobile as I wanted to be, couldn’t get the velocity that I wanted on the ball.”

Bridgewater was standing with his foot wrapped for the final quarter. Trainers earlier in the game had told Rhule that the quarterback “was fine” health-wise, but his performance told the coach otherwise.

“I thought maybe P.J. would go in there and play well give us a spark,” Rhule said. “And, again, I just didn’t think Teddy looked really healthy to me.”

Walker didn’t fare any better, throwing three interceptions of his own in less than a half of football. He completed 5 of 14 passes for 95 yards and zero touchdowns. The five interceptions in the game tie the most in Panthers history (three times previously, including postseason).

In addition to Walker taking over the quarterback spot, quarterback/tight end Tommy Stevens, active for the first time as a Panther, came in to assist at times. He finished with four rushes for 24 yards.

The offense finished the day 1 of 9 on third down and 2 of 4 on fourth down behind an offensive down to its fifth option at left tackle. Rhule had said during the week leading up to the game that play on third down was something he was hoping to see improved in the final game of the year.

With the loss, the Panthers secured a top-10 draft pick. But the future at quarterback is far more open. Bridgewater’s contract leaves him in Carolina next season. Over the second half of the season, his performance has declined and the offense has struggled to get going.

The Panthers have already expressed interest in free agents such as former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Grier being a healthy scratch while Stevens was active points to the 2019 second-round pick not being in the team’s plans for the future. Walker did not make a convincing case for himself Sunday.

Not taking into consideration the lack of success in eight game-winning or game-tying situations this season, Bridgewater will not leave the Panthers on a positive note in the offseason.

Over the last five games, Bridgewater’s performance took a decline. While the Panthers went 1-4 to end the year, he completed 63% of his passes for 236.2 yards per game, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He was sacked 12 times and ran for two touchdowns.

Rhule declined to comment on if he could see Bridgewater being the starting quarterback next year, instead wanting to stay focused on the day’s game.

There was a chance going into the offseason that Carolina would not know either way what it wants to do with Bridgewater in 2021 and 2022 — the final two years of his $63 million contract. But with his season ending from the sideline, the door opened even more for another quarterback to walk in.