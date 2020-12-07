A way-too-early look at the Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft spot, and who they might pick

If the season were to end today, the Panthers (4-8) would own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

That position could change depending on how Carolina finishes its remaining for games, but a top-10 pick would bode well for the Panthers, who are trying to build a team that plays tough and wins consistently under first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

They have been competitive in all but two of their games, a noticeable difference from the 2019 team that lost five times by 20 or more points. The Panthers in 2020 have struggled with how to win tight games.

A few upgrades at positions such as linebacker, cornerback, defensive tackle and tight end could address those issues. Those, and offensive tackle, will likely be positions the Panthers will target in the 2021 draft that’s scheduled for late April.

Here are the options the Panthers could get at No. 7:

Linebacker

Middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who signed a one-year deal this past offseason, lost his starting job two weeks ago to Jermaine Carter. He’s struggled in pass coverage in particular, and hasn’t been great against the run either.

If the Panthers draft his replacement, they could look at these players:

▪ Micah Parsons (Penn State, 6-3, 245 pounds).

▪ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, 6-1, 215 pounds).

Cornerback

The Panthers drafted Troy Pride Jr. out of Notre Dame and hope he can be a starter for them in the future, but they wanted to develop him first. He has been thrust into action because of injuries. The Panthers need depth at cornerback. Donte Jackson also has one more year left on his rookie contract.

▪ Jaycee Horn (South Carolina, 6-1, 205 pounds). Horn had six pass deflections and two interceptions this season. His two interceptions came in an upset win over Auburn earlier this season.

Quarterback

The Panthers aren’t in desperate need of a quarterback. They are still likely determining whether Teddy Bridgewater will be part of their long-term future. These last four games will likely help decide that. But if the right quarterback is there, passing on one will be difficult to do. Both Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence will likely be off the board by the time the Panthers pick.

Here is a realistic option:

▪ Trey Lance (North Dakota State, 6-4, 226 pounds). The Bison only played one game this season. But last year Lance threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tight end

Tight end Ian Thomas hasn’t had the year the Panthers were expecting from him, and a pass-catching tight end is needed for offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s offense. Thomas has 13 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

▪ Kyle Pitts (Florida 6-6, 240 pounds).

▪ Pat Freiermuth (Penn State, 6-5, 258 pounds).

Defensive tackle

Kawann Short will be 32 years old next season and hasn’t played more than five games the past two years with two shoulder injuries. The Panthers could, and probably should, draft his replacement.

▪ Carlos Basham (Wake Forest, 6-5, 275 pounds).

▪ Christian Barmore (Alabama 6-5, 311 pounds).

▪ Kwity Paye (Michigan 6-4, 271 pounds).

Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle Taylor Moton could become a free agent if the Panthers don’t re-sign him. Russell Okung, who will be 32 next year, is set to become a free agent as well.

▪ Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State, 6-6, 320 pounds).

▪ Rashawn Slater (Northwestern 6-3, 315 pounds).