Teddy Bridgewater is at Panthers practice, but Christian McCaffrey is absent yet again

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater participated in practice Wednesday after exiting Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a right knee injury.

Bridgewater’s official participation level has not yet been shared, but it is expected that he will be limited

Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he was “hopeful” that Bridgewater would be able to participate to some extent Wednesday. The Panthers (3-7) host the Detroit Lions (4-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If Bridgewater cannot go Sunday, Rhule said Will Grier and P.J. Walker would compete in practice for the backup job.

“To me, both guys have worked really hard and deserve a chance to practice, so we’ll let them practice it out and see who deserves the right to go,” Rhule said. “I’m really pleased with Will and P.J. so far this year, so I have confidence that both of those guys can win a game.”

Bridgewater was injured on a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining in the game. Guard John Miller (knee/ankle) was also injured on the play.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a devastating injury to his left knee that forced him to miss a large part of two seasons.

The quarterback was not made available for his usual media Zoom calls postgame Sunday and Monday afternoon.

“He’s in typical Teddy spirits. He’s looking forward to the week. So, like I said, we’ll see what he can do, especially with the lower body thing I think you guys know me like, I’m always just waiting to see how things respond,” Rhule said Monday. “We’ll see how it responds.”

Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is considered week-to-week and missed all of practice last week following his injury in the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed six games this year with ankle and knee injuries. Backup running back Mike Davis dislocated his finger in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, but was able to return to the game.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.