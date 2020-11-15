Panthers running back Mike Davis returns game vs. Buccaneers after injury

Panthers running back Mike Davis is back in the game after being sidelined briefly with an injury.

Davis exited Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a hand injury. He went into the locker room after being looked at by trainers and had his thumb taped.

He suffered the injury on second-and-9 play on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with him on a two-yard catch and Davis suffered the injury making the catch toward the Buccaneers’ side of the field.

Davis returned early in the fourth quarter and was on the field as Bridgewater scored a rushing touchdown to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 32-23 with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Davis has six carries for 31 yards and three catches for 8 yards.

The Panthers are without running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) today. The backup running backs are Trenton Cannon and rookie Rodney Smith. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and fullback Alex Armah are also options at running back.

