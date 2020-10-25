Panthers at Saints live game updates: Drew Brees making easy work of Carolina

Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers play Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

The trip to New Orleans will be Bridgewater’s first as Carolina’s quarterback after spending the previous two seasons as the backup to Brees, including going 5-0 as a starter in 2019.

For live in-game news, injury updates and scoring breakdowns, stay tuned here throughout the game. The Observer has two reporters and a photographer at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans covering the game.

DJ Moore TD: Saints 14, Panthers 10

Teddy Bridgewater hit DJ Moore on a 75-yard touchdown. Saints safety Marcus Williams misread the play and moved towards the line of scrimmage while Moore ran past him. It was an easy pitch-and-catch that got the Panthers back into the game.

Drew Brees TD: Saints 14, Panthers 3

Drew Brees completed his first nine passes of the game, most against a zone defense. The Panthers forced his first incompletion, from the Carolina 16, by sending some pressure. But Brees kept firing away into the Carolina zone, completing his next pass to the Carolina 6.

After running plays from Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara, Brees got a 1-yard score, leaping up over the left side of his offense line and extending the ball across the goal line early in the second quarter.

Joey Slye FG: Saints 7, Panthers 3

The Panthers moved the ball after the Saints’ score, but QB Teddy Bridgewater was tripped up on a third down scramble where it looked he might get the first down. Instead Joey Slye’s 43-yard field goal brought the Panthers within four points with 1:54 left in the first quarter.

Curtis Samuel had a huge catch on third down during the drive. It was the 12th time he’s been targeted on third down this season and the 12th time he’s made the catch. Samuel’s catch gave the Panthers a first down at the New Orleans 29.

Jared Cook TD: Saints 7, Panthers 0

Drew Brees threw a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook on the Saints first drive that used up more than half of the first quarter. The Saints drove 14 plays for 75 yards and scored with 6:34 left in opening period.

Jared Cook what a catch

— PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

Matt Rhule wearing the smock

Matt Rhule was known for wearing a smock when he coached at Baylor. For the first time as an NFL coach, Rhule has broken out the smock — this time in Carolina Panther blue.

Panthers-Saints inactive list is out

Carolina’s offense got good news Sunday when wide receiver Curtis Samuel was made active for the game in New Orleans. He had been dealing with a knee injury and missed last week’s game against the Bears.

The Saints are without star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The full inactive list can be viewed here.

Are the Saints playing in New Orleans or Baton Rouge?

Despite threatening to move their game against the Panthers to LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge if they weren’t allowed to have fans in the Superdome on Sunday, the Saints play in New Orleans with limited capacity.

There will be about 3,000 fans in attendance at the concrete dome for the game vs. Carolina.

What channel is the Panthers-Saints game on?

The game is being broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m.

You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription. If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.