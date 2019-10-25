Panthers mailbag: Enough with the Cam Newton trade rumors. Who handles return duties?

Ah, nothing like some wildly unsubstantiated trade rumors to cause a frenzy.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. Teams have until the 4 p.m. deadline to execute any sort of last-second deals, and already there has been movement around the league. The undefeated San Francisco 49ers — who the Panthers play Sunday — got in on the action and acquired receiver Emmanuel Sanders, reportedly just in time for this game.

The rumor mill has made its way to Charlotte, too, with reports that the Panthers might deal quarterback Cam Newton — which they absolutely, definitely, unequivocally will not.

But it’s fun to dream up hypothetical trades to move stars around the league, and every fan base, regardless of need, is guilty of that.

That’s where this week’s mailbag starts off, with two questions about how the Panthers will (or won’t) be active before Tuesday afternoon:

Do you see the Panthers trading for a receiver before the trade deadline?

I addressed this question in a story I wrote earlier this week, but long story short: Probably not.

The Panthers, and especially general manager Marty Hurney, place a high premium on draft picks. And understandably so, if you look at Hurney’s track record the past few seasons. He’s found impact starters with his early selections, like DJ Moore last season and Brian Burns this year, as well as key depth players later on, including Jermaine Carter Jr. (2018 fifth-rounder) and Dennis Daley (rookie sixth-rounder).

Because of that, and the fact the team has won four straight games, it doesn’t make sense for the team to give up a pick for a receiver. That’s especially true when you consider how much Carolina likes its trio of Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright. It just wouldn’t be a smart use of assets given the established pecking order at that position, not to mention other more pertinent needs on the roster.

What position do you think could use an upgrade before the trade deadline?

About those other pertinent needs ...

To me, while receiver is a position where the Panthers could use another depth guy, it isn’t an absolute necessity. Really, there isn’t a glaring hole in the starting lineup.

But if the Panthers were going to make any sort of deadline move, I’d expect it to either come along the offensive or defensive lines, or in the secondary. The Panthers have already played three different left tackles this season and two right guards, and there’s no such thing as too many capable offensive linemen. Similarly, with Kawann Short on season-ending injured reserve, it wouldn’t hurt to have another versatile defensive lineman (although Vernon Butler Jr. has certainly stepped up in recent weeks).

Then in the secondary, it’s another case of reinforcements. Ross Cockrell has been a more-than-solid fill-in the past three games with Donte Jackson sidelined, and Javien Elliott has been dependable at nickel. That said, this unit has already had its depth tested with Jackson out and Eric Reid banged up, and that’s not a place you want to find yourself down the stretch.

But again, barring an injury against the 49ers or an unbelievable offer, I wouldn’t expect the Panthers to make a move.

How is the health of linemen Greg Little, Trai Turner and Dennis Daley? How are Matt Paradis and Daryl Williams holding up after their issues last year?

There’s good news here, and also not-so-good news.

The good news is that Paradis and Williams, who both suffered season-ending injuries last season, haven’t had any health issues to date this season. Also, although right guard Trai Turner has missed three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, he’s been a full participant in practice this week and should be back for the 49ers game. Similarly, Daley (groin) was back at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday as a precaution.

Now for the not-so-good news.

Little has missed the last three games with concussion symptoms, and he also missed Carolina’s first two games of the year. He looked promising in the one game he did play against Arizona, but that he’s still in the concussion protocol is cause for concern. Head injuries are so tricky and devastating that the Panthers want to exercise caution, but it’s alarming how long this has lingered.

Any insight on who will handle kick and punt returns?

New signee and former Wake Forest receiver Greg Dortch should get the first shot at punt return.

At kick returner, I’d expect Reggie Bonnafon to get some looks, although Dortch might also be in the mix.

Really, after Ray-Ray McCloud’s struggles holding onto the ball, I’d say coach Ron Rivera is just looking for whoever is most likely to take care of the ball. McCloud’s fumble in London against the Bucs led directly to a score, and the Panthers can’t afford to be setting their opponents up like that.

Who would you vote as the Panthers’ most surprising player to date this season?

A great question, and one with plenty of candidates:

You could make the case for a lesser-known player who has exceeded expectations, like Daley or Cockrell. Daley has played like a reliable veteran in his two-game stint at left tackle, and he may be playing himself into the starting lineup full-time. Cockrell has two interceptions in three games filling in for Jackson, and he has also allowed one of the lowest completion percentages in the league when targeted. Heck, you could even make the case for Butler, whose back-to-back strip sacks in London became one of the most impressive feats I’ve ever seen in a football game.

But to me, there’s a clear answer here: Kyle Allen.

When Allen stepped in for Cam Newton at quarterback, the Panthers were 0-2 and on the brink of their season slipping away. All he has done since is roll off four straight wins, not throw an interception and completely change the morale in the locker room. Allen’s play hasn’t been perfect, but with Christian McCaffrey’s workload and the defense’s propensity for forcing turnovers, he has done exactly what has been asked of him.

I still firmly believe that Newton will be — and should be — the Panthers’ starter once he’s healthy this season, but it’s hard to argue that Allen hasn’t been the most (pleasant) surprise on the roster this year.