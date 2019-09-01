Carolina Panthers cut Torrey Smith, Elijah Holyfield to claim 3 off NFL waivers

Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks on social justice Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks to the issues of social justice and the means by which NFL players have protested during the past season. Smith believes that players recognize their voice and stature to build change in a communities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks to the issues of social justice and the means by which NFL players have protested during the past season. Smith believes that players recognize their voice and stature to build change in a communities.

The Carolina Panthers added three players via NFL waivers Sunday, and to make room, they moved on from veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The Panthers released the eight-season NFL veteran, along with cornerback Kevon Seymour and rookie running back Elijah Holyfield.

Those moves, one day after the league’s cut-down deadline to a 53-man roster, made way for defensive back Natrell Jamerson and wide receivers Brandon Zylstra and former Clemson product Ray-Ray McCloud.

Zylstra returned both kickoffs and punts with the Minnesota Vikings. Jamerson, with the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans last season, offers depth at safety.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McCloud was a versatile receiver at Clemson who played sparingly last season as a Buffalo Bills rookie. These moves suggest general manager Marty Hurney was looking for returners on special teams.

Smith, 30, played for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before joining the Panthers via a trade from Philadelphia last season.

A knee injury limited him in Carolina — he had just 17 receptions for 190 yards last season — and missed the first couple of training camp practices in Spartanburg last month. That placed him in jeopardy of being cut for a younger option who might also serve as a returner.

Seymour was limited in the preseason by a hamstring injury. Holyfield, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia, showed enough potential that he could easily end up on the Panthers’ practice squad if he clears waivers. Holyfiield was Carolina’s leading rusher in the final preseason game, gaining 36 yards on eight carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers announced eight practice-squad signings, leaving two spots available. The additions: Safety Quin Blanding, guard Rishard Cook, defensive lineman Brian Cox, Jr., tight end Temarrick Hemingway, defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson, safety Cole Luke, linebacker Sione Teuhema and wide receiver DeAndrew White.