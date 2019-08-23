Panthers are ‘cautiously optimistic’ Cam Newton will play Week 1 vs. the LA Rams

(RE)MARKS: Cam Newton injured in first preseason start Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton started his first game of the preseason and suffered an injury to his left foot against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton started his first game of the preseason and suffered an injury to his left foot against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain, and it might not cost him regular-season playing time.

X-rays ruled out a fracture, and Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said the team is “cautiously optimistic” Newton will be cleared to play in the Sept. 8 opener, at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton was injured while being sacked by New England Patriots lineman Adam Butler in the first quarter of Thursday’s 10-3 preseason loss.

Newton left the game and was shown grimacing as medical personnel checked his left foot on the sideline. He walked under his own power, but with a slight limp, and headed to the training room and never returned to the sideline. Newton was fitted with a protective boot before he left Gillette Stadium.

Those boots are a standard precaution in such situations to limit swelling of injured joints.

Thursday, the Panthers’ third exhibition, was the first time Newton played this preseason, though he has practiced extensively. Newton suffered an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder last December and had off-season surgery. After being hindered in games and sitting out most practices, the Panthers sat him out of the season’s final two games last season.

A former NFL MVP in 2015, Newton crucial to the Panthers’ chances this season, not just for his impact but because the Panthers’ backups oat quarterback are unproven and have looked unreliable. Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have been competing for the backup spots. Allen completed 3-of-6 passes Thursday for 16 yards. Grier, a third-round pick, completed four of eight for 44 yards.