Panthers’ mobile tickets: Here are the basics. Send us your questions.

The Carolina Panthers are moving to mobile ticketing this season, starting with Friday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Carolina Panthers’ first preseason home game, Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, will put as much pressure on some fans to get into Bank of American Stadium as it does players hoping to make the team.

The Panthers are following the NFL’s lead into mobile ticketing this season, starting this week. That means tickets solely on smartphones, not on print-at-home paper. While about 30 percent of Panthers tickets were used that way last season, the team is aiming for 100 percent this year.

Because of a glitch that the team hoped to fix Tuesday, callers to the Panthers ticket office get a recording that says wait times will be up to an hour long. That’s not accurate, team officials say, with most calls actually being answered within three to four minutes.

The team says despite the ticketing change, call volume has been normal for this time of year. Most calls about mobile tickets, officials say, are about lost passwords, or how to reset them, forgotten email addresses and the like.

Here’s a guide to navigating mobile tickets.

How do I start? Visit the team’s mobile ticketing page to download or upgrade the latest Panthers smartphone app. Instructions on the ticketing page will guide you on how to access the tickets on iOS and Android operating systems.

Multiple tickets can be accessed on the app, but the Panthers advise fans to save tickets to iOS’ Wallet or Android’s Passbook feature in advance. Tickets purchased from Ticketmaster can be reached through the Panthers app or at Ticketmaster.com.

Screenshots of tickets will no longer be accepted.

How do I transfer or sell my tickets to someone else? This guide walks you through those steps on the Panthers app, including how to send tickets to others in your party who haven’t yet arrived.

What if I don’t have a smartphone? Call the Panthers ticket office at 704-358-7800 for help. PSL owners can also email PSLOwners@panthers.nfl.com. If all else fails, look for one of the 80 employees wearing bright orange shirts with “Need Help?” on the back on game day.

More questions? Please contact me at 704.358.5051 or bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com.