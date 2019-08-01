Carolina Panthers training camp Day 7 – Quick highlights

Panthers want ball in McCaffrey’s hands when he is on the field The Carolina Panthers want to try and cut down on the number of plays Christian McCaffrey runs but not the total number of touches he has during a game. McCaffrey showed that he is one of the offensive leaders for the team during his rookie season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Panthers want to try and cut down on the number of plays Christian McCaffrey runs but not the total number of touches he has during a game. McCaffrey showed that he is one of the offensive leaders for the team during his rookie season.

A familiar face could be back at training camp when the Carolina Panthers resume practice Thursday morning.

Safety Tre Boston, the Panthers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2014, signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, a league source confirmed late Wednesday.

Boston, who played at North Carolina, spent three seasons with the Panthers. He also played with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

He should be in the running to start at free safety alongside Eric Reid. Second-year defensive back Rashaan Gaulden and former Charlotte Latin and Duke star Ross Cockrell have split time at that spot in recent days.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Refresh this page for the latest updates from Brendan Marks, Rick Bonnell and Scott Fowler.

Must-read training camp stories





▪ Panthers owner David Tepper on a new stadium and MLS in Charlotte

▪ What’s the best way to replace Bank of America Stadium? Look what Atlanta did

▪ Panthers want to cut down on Christian McCaffrey’s plays, not his touches

▪ Why the Carolina Panthers sat linebacker Luke Kuechly most of Wednesday’s practice

▪ What Panthers faithful can expect at this year’s Fan Fest

Updates

10:05 a.m.: Kyle Allen’s with the 1’s so far today. Him and Will Grier have been rotating between the 2’s and 3’s through most of training camp. — Brendan Marks

10:03 a.m.: DeAndrew White is a long shot to make this roster, but the Panthers WR seems to shake free for a deep ball pretty often in 1-on-1s. — Scott Fowler

9:52 a.m.: Corn Elder is mad at himself after giving up a tough completion to Chris Hogan in drills. We all been there. — Brendan Marks

9:43 a.m.: Looks like the fourth preseason game out here at practice in Spartanburg today - no Cam, Luke, McCaffrey, Olsen. Well technically they are here, but not in pads. — Scott Fowler

9:35 a.m.: Had a pretty interesting talk with new RB coach Jake Peetz this morning before practice. Dude is young, innovative, and takes a lot of responsibility for the talent he gets to work with. Used to work with Nick Saban at Bama. — Brendan Marks

9:18 a.m.: QB Cam Newton not in pads today. Again, the team has a plan for working him back, and that includes some scheduled rest days. No need to panic. — Brendan Marks

9:16 a.m.

Mario Addison is a whoooole mood this morning: pic.twitter.com/qvL2xiw6Av — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) August 1, 2019

9:12 a.m.: Luke Kuechly NOT in pads either. — Brendan Marks

9:12 a.m.: Christian McCaffrey and Matt Paradis, both without pads today. As McCaffrey walks to a field a fan screams “Christian, will you sign my baby?” He did not. — Scott Fowler

9:11 a.m.: Also no pads for Greg Olsen. Seems like a fairly widespread vet day. — Brendan Marks

9:05 a.m.: Defensive end Efe Obada was one of the first guys out at practice today. Getting some work in before practice on breaking out of his stance. ... No pads for Daryl Williams today. — Brendan Marks

9:02 a.m.: Gerald McCoy in pads today. Brendan Marks in a gas station chicken shirt. — Brendan Marks

8:52 a.m.: Small roster note: Panthers have signed G Rishard Cook and kicker Joey Slye. Corresponding moves are waived/injured G Dorian Johnson and LB Brandon Chubb, who was on the PUP list. — Brendan Marks

7:22 a.m.: Panthers experimented like crazy with mix-and-match combinations in their secondary Wednesday. Hours later, they sign veteran safety Tre Boston. Makes you wonder if they were preparing for Boston, or reacting to what they saw. Or some of both. — Rick Bonnell

Preseason schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 3, 7, 9-10