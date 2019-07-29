Carolina Panthers training camp Day 5 – Quick highlights

Panthers Cam Newton returns to field and fans are happy Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans.

The Carolina Panthers begin a new week of practices at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. After a day off on Tuesday, the Panthers will have two more workouts Wednesday and Thursday before heading back to Charlotte for Friday night’s Fan Fest.

Updates

10:38 a.m.: Former Panthers safety Roman Harper among those watching practice today. — Scott Fowler

10:09 a.m.: Grier’s arm really looks live today. — Scott Fowler

9:53 a.m.: BTW, Cam Newton IS participating in team drills today. — Brendan Marks

9:53 a.m.: Same lines for first-team DL drills, but looks like Addison and Irvin are rotating more often. Whole point of this 3-4 switch is more disguises, so that certainly fits the bill. — Brendan Marks

9:45 a.m.: Cam Newton tells Peter King he doesn’t have to be Superman anymore. It’s a great interview and kudos to Peter, a legend, for getting it. On the other hand, Cam has been in training camp since Wednesday & hasn’t spoken to reporters who cover the team. — Scott Fowler

9:40 a.m.: Interesting final thing Peetz says before running backs move: On routes out of the flat, he wants backs to look for depth by focusing on a point on the sideline and taking smart angles. Hadn’t quite realized, but makes a TON of sense — Brendan Marks

9:34 a.m.: Part of the stretching drills soundtrack today — some Bryan Adams. Straight from the 80s; gotta wonder who was the DJ. — Scott Fowler

9:33 a.m.: RB coach Jake Peetz walking running backs through drills now. Peetz spent last year at ‘Bama as an offensive analyst, so interested to see what he can do with this group ... Peetz goes to put on a boxing glove and says, “Holyfield, you know how to do this — strap me up!” — Brendan Marks

9:09 a.m.: Center Matt Paradis walking onfield explaining how to say his last name to teammates. Pair-a-Diss, not Paradise or Parr-Ah-Dees. — Brendan Marks

9:05 a.m.: Wanted to re-up this from yesterday: Will be doing a mailbag soon, so send in any # Panthers questions you have and I’ll pick some that stand out. Am already impressed at some of the more detailed ones I’ve gotten! (Tweet Brendan with the hashtag #QuestionMarks) — Brendan Marks







Training camp schedule

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10